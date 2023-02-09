ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Stewart Has Been Told to "Standby" With Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 Return (Exclusive)

By Adam Barnhardt
 4 days ago

If Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness taught us anything at all, it's that Marvel Studios will go to great lengths for fan enjoyment. During the picture, filmmakers brought back characters like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) while simultaneously introducing new faces such as John Krasinski's Reed Richards and Hayley Atwell's Captain Britain.

Given that Deadpool 3 is deep in pre-production, some think the multiversal movie could bring back additional characters once again. ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett recently caught up with Stewart in support of Star Trek: Picard and asked if the actor is returning for one more go-around. Patrick Stewart replied "I've been told to standby. I know nothing more than that, honest."

When does Deadpool 3 take place?

Given Xavier has now died on screen twice--once in Multiverse of Madness and another time in Logan--it's difficult to say when, exactly, the threequel will take place. That said, Hugh Jackman has confirmed Deadpool 3 does, in fact, take place at some point before the events of Logan . That means that that version of Professor X most certainly could return.

"He was actually really cool about it," Jackman previously of James Mangold's thoughts earlier this year. "I did tell him it takes place before our movie, so I wasn't going to screw it up with my claws coming out of the grave. He was relieved by that." He also talked about his adversarial nature with Reynolds' character too. "They hate each other," Jackman smirked "[Logan] is annoyed by him. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him in this movie. He's the fast-talking, quick-witted loudmouth and my character just wants to punch him in the head."

Deadpool 3 i s set for release on November 8, 2024.

Related:

What other members of Fox's X-Men universe would you like to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe ? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things Marvel !

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Hugh Jackman Is Wearing a Heart Monitor and Eating 6000 Calories a Day to Prepare for This Role

It’s been seven years since Hugh Jackman played the iconic character of Wolverine, last inhabiting the character in the hit 2017 film Logan. But the veteran actor is preparing to don the claws once more. Recently, it was confirmed that Jackman would be playing Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds superhero movie Deadpool 3, and for fans, the film can’t come soon enough. But it’s a process for Jackman to get into fighting form. In a recent interview with Stephen Colbert, the actor opened up about the intense eating regimen he’s following in order to bulk up for Deadpool 3.
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Deadline

John Leguizamo Says He “Was Used As A Pawn To Close” Michael Keaton As Vulture In ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

John Leguizamo is opening up about feeling like a pawn when he was ultimately sidelined in favor of Michael Keaton to play the villain in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Romeo + Juliet actor recently revealed that he was in negotiations to play Vulture opposite Tom Holland in the Sony Pictures film. Leguizamo entered the conversation after Michael Keaton’s deal to star in the superhero film stalled. “I was supposed to be the Vulture,” Leguizamo told ComicBook in an interview. “We had negotiated and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back and they asked me if...
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
ComicBook

Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week

The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
In Style

Kate Winslet Revealed That James Cameron Was the One Who Drew Her in 'Titanic'

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Titanic, the three-plus-hour movie that people actually watched in movie theaters and made stars out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio (who remembers the two-tape VHS set). And since people are celebrating the James Cameron masterpiece, fun facts are, ahem, resurfacing from the maritime epic, including the tidbit about the iconic "draw me like one of your French girls scene" between Jack and Rose. In past interviews, Winslet shared that it wasn't DiCaprio who actually drew the sketch of Rose, it was director James Cameron. For anyone who needs a reminder, it's the scene in the film where Rose reclines on a settee wearing nothing but the Heart of the Ocean.
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
NME

Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”

Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
People

James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'

DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
