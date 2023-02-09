Patrick Stewart Has Been Told to "Standby" With Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 Return (Exclusive)

If Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness taught us anything at all, it's that Marvel Studios will go to great lengths for fan enjoyment. During the picture, filmmakers brought back characters like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) while simultaneously introducing new faces such as John Krasinski's Reed Richards and Hayley Atwell's Captain Britain.

Given that Deadpool 3 is deep in pre-production, some think the multiversal movie could bring back additional characters once again. ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett recently caught up with Stewart in support of Star Trek: Picard and asked if the actor is returning for one more go-around. Patrick Stewart replied "I've been told to standby. I know nothing more than that, honest."

When does Deadpool 3 take place?

Given Xavier has now died on screen twice--once in Multiverse of Madness and another time in Logan--it's difficult to say when, exactly, the threequel will take place. That said, Hugh Jackman has confirmed Deadpool 3 does, in fact, take place at some point before the events of Logan . That means that that version of Professor X most certainly could return.

"He was actually really cool about it," Jackman previously of James Mangold's thoughts earlier this year. "I did tell him it takes place before our movie, so I wasn't going to screw it up with my claws coming out of the grave. He was relieved by that." He also talked about his adversarial nature with Reynolds' character too. "They hate each other," Jackman smirked "[Logan] is annoyed by him. Frustrated by him. Wants to be a million miles away from him in this movie. He's the fast-talking, quick-witted loudmouth and my character just wants to punch him in the head."

Deadpool 3 i s set for release on November 8, 2024.

