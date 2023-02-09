Recall alert: Skip Hop recalls 472K Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Skip Hop have announced the recall of more than 472,000 baby activity gyms.

The CPSC said the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym’s raindrops can come off the toy and could pose a choking hazard.

Skip Hop sold 472,850 gyms in the U.S. at retailers such as Amazon, Target, buybuy Baby, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohls and online at Amazon and Skip Hop from June 2016 through December 2022. They cost about $85.

There have been 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths, but there have been no injuries.

The recall affects only the cloud toy’s raindrops, a two-sided plush character face with three raindrops attached by ribbons. The cloud attaches to the activity gym by a plastic ring, the CPSC said.

The gym has style number 307150 and UPC 879674025721 printed on the playmat.

Owners of the toy are being told to cut the raindrops from the cloud, take a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops removed and then submit the photo on Skip Hop’s website to receive a $10 gift card and free shipping code. You should also throw the raindrops in the trash, the CPSC said.











