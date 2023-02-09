Read full article on original website
Related
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0