West Texas floral shop prepares for one of its busiest times of the year
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s oldest floral shop, Bouquets Unique Florist has been operating since 1902. Each year, large quantities of bouquets are sold for Valentine's Day. “We start coming in, you know, seven in the morning and we're here until at least seven at night. But...
West Texas weekend events, Feb. 10-12
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10 a.m. - Learn About: Basic Landscape Design, Abilene Public Library Main...
Central, Lake View JROTC exceed standards in unit inspections
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Central High School and Lake View High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) have received the highest overall unit assessment rating of "Exceeds Standards" during their JROTC Headquarters Unit Inspections in January 2023. The Bobcat and Chief units now display...
Motor vehicle collision on W 23 and N Bryant in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A motor vehicle collision occurred between two vehicles Wednesday on W 23rd and N Bryant Street in San Angelo, according to the San Angelo Police Department. A red pickup truck hit into the back of a red Ford Ranger and then into a light pole...
San Angelo Animal Shelter at capacity, nine dogs need to be adopted/fostered
SAN ANGELO, Texas — As of Tuesday, Feb. 7, the San Angelo Animal Shelter is at capacity. Nine dogs will be euthanized unless adopted, fostered or transferred to another rescue, according to a release from the City of San Angelo. If interested, contact jen@cvpaws.org as soon as possible. The...
Central High School senior Christopher Banks awarded $180,000 military scholarship
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are only six military senior colleges across the U.S. and The Citadel in South Carolina just happens to be one of them. Christopher Banks, a senior JROTC student at Central High School in San Angelo, was recently awarded an $180,000 scholarship to attend The Citadel.
US Foreign Service veteran to speak at Angelo State about crisis in Ukraine
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will present retired U.S. Ambassador Larry C. Napper, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Foreign Service, as the featured speaker for the 2023 E. James Holland-Roy A. Harrell Jr. Foreign Affairs Speakers Program on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.
