Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso to give away free Oreo Bundtlets
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso will be giving away free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlets in March. A free Bundtlet in celebration of OREO’s 111th birthday will be given to the first 111 guests at each bakery on March 6 at 1:11 p.m.
cbs4local.com
Migrants say they were kidnapped, held for ransom in central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said kidnappings for ransom are on the rise in El Paso and some of the victims lately have been migrants. Three Venezuelan migrants that survived their journey to the United States, only to be kidnapped once they got here, shared their story with CBS4.
cbs4local.com
Alumni donate $20K to Bel Air High School at celebration of bagpipes event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bel Air High School alumni from the Class of 1971 and Class of 1972 will hold a special celebration of bagpipes ceremony at their alma mater Wednesday, where they will provide a donation of more than $20,000. The donation will help support the school’s...
cbs4local.com
Body cam footage requested involving El Paso police officers in viral video denied by city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso says it will not release the police body camera footage showing a controversial incident outside a house party in far El Paso. The incident occurred at the 3100 block of Blue Dirt in far east El Paso on Saturday,...
cbs4local.com
El Paso fire crews respond to rollover crash on Loop 375 near Executive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash in west El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Loop 375 near Executive, according to fire dispatcher. The Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed the right lanes and shoulder were closed. The crash...
cbs4local.com
People sitting along Interstate 10 East median near Executive Boulevard
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is backup on Interstate 10 east near Executive Boulevard. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene. There was people sitting on the median. We are working to get more information. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories from in...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Feb. 12th through Feb. 18th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas. DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas. Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers. Tuesday, February...
cbs4local.com
Humane Society of El Paso receives $68K grant to help homeless pets find homes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Humane Society of El Paso received a $68,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help homeless pets in El Paso find homes. Some five million pets make their way into shelters each year in the U.S. With the help of this grant, the organization...
cbs4local.com
Fire crews combat garage fire in Santa Teresa
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Sunland Park Fire and Dona Ana County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Santa Teresa early Monday morning. This happened on the 5800 block of Ridge Drive. Sunland Park tweeted pictures of the fire. They also tweeted the garage of the...
cbs4local.com
Greater El Paso landfill closes early due to high winds
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Environmental Services Department will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill early Monday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill closed at 2 p.m., about two hours early, as a precaution in the interest...
cbs4local.com
NMSU students say MBB incidents a bad look for the University
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The New Mexico State University men's basketball program has been suspended after new allegations surfaced. The suspension is indefinitely and many students and alumni told CBS4 it's an unfortunate situation for everyone involved. "Really disappointed in the team and in the coaches because I...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man indicted for alleged involvement in deadly shooting of woman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was indicted by a Doña Ana County grand jury Friday for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a 42-year-old woman. Margarito Serena, 29, is accused of possessing a shotgun that he had brought to the apartment of...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes from Nasa Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. Crews will complete repairs at the Wiesner Rd. intersection which may also impact travel on Balsam Rd.
cbs4local.com
Rollover crash Saturday morning in northeast El Paso sends four people to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a rollover early Saturday morning at Gateway North Boulevard and Sean Hagerty that sent four people to the hospital according to the El Paso Fire Department dispatch. No other vehicles were involved said dispatch. Four passengers were sent to the hospital...
cbs4local.com
2 NMSU players post open recruitment and open roster status after program is suspended
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Just one day after the New Mexico State University game was canceled against California Baptist, two players have publicly stated on social media that they will be on open recruitment or are on open rosters. Their statements comes after NMSU confirmed the game had...
cbs4local.com
Bond set for teacher accused of sending 'obscene material' to undercover investigator
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso area high school teacher, accused of sending obscene material to an undercover investigator who posed as a 13-year-old girl, had his bond set in federal court Friday. Orlando Solis, 46, allegedly sent inappropriate images of himself and inappropriate messages to the...
cbs4local.com
Albertson's gears up on flowers sales ahead of Valentine's Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Albertson's is getting ready for massive flower sales ahead of Valentine's Day. Valentine’s Day is the largest floral event of the year. Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $23.9 billion in 2022 and one of the highest spending years on record, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
cbs4local.com
Opportunity Center for the Homeless to receive nearly $2.5M to build shelter for older men
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso was awarded more than two million dollars to build a shelter for elderly and frail homeless men. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, presented a check for $2,442,706 in federal funding for the construction of the...
cbs4local.com
Crime Stoppers need the publics help identifying two 'Trailer Thieves'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso need your help identifying two men that police say have stolen multiple trailers from El Paso businesses. According to the El Paso Police Department on January 7 two men were seen on security video attaching a trailer to their pickup truck and driving off with the trailer.
cbs4local.com
Pedestrian dies after getting hit by vehicle on I-10 west at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on I-10 west at Transmountain are closed after a person was hit by a vehicle and died. The crash happened around 8:37 p.m. All traffic is exiting at Artcraft exit 8. It's unknown what caused the crash. No other information was provided.
Comments / 0