El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso to give away free Oreo Bundtlets

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Nothing Bundt Cakes in El Paso will be giving away free OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlets in March. A free Bundtlet in celebration of OREO’s 111th birthday will be given to the first 111 guests at each bakery on March 6 at 1:11 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Migrants say they were kidnapped, held for ransom in central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation said kidnappings for ransom are on the rise in El Paso and some of the victims lately have been migrants. Three Venezuelan migrants that survived their journey to the United States, only to be kidnapped once they got here, shared their story with CBS4.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso fire crews respond to rollover crash on Loop 375 near Executive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to a rollover crash in west El Paso Monday morning. The crash happened on Loop 375 near Executive, according to fire dispatcher. The Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed the right lanes and shoulder were closed. The crash...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

People sitting along Interstate 10 East median near Executive Boulevard

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There is backup on Interstate 10 east near Executive Boulevard. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are on the scene. There was people sitting on the median. We are working to get more information. Sign up to receive the top interesting stories from in...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Feb. 12th through Feb. 18th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — I-10 Widening West. Westbound I-10 will be closed to all traffic between Vinton Road and Anthony, Texas. DETOUR: Take Exit 2 (Spur 37/Vinton Road/Westway Drive), continue on North Desert Boulevard, re-enter I-10 past Anthony, Texas. Crews will be placing concrete safety barriers. Tuesday, February...
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire crews combat garage fire in Santa Teresa

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — Sunland Park Fire and Dona Ana County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Santa Teresa early Monday morning. This happened on the 5800 block of Ridge Drive. Sunland Park tweeted pictures of the fire. They also tweeted the garage of the...
SANTA TERESA, NM
cbs4local.com

Greater El Paso landfill closes early due to high winds

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Environmental Services Department will be closing the Greater El Paso Landfill early Monday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill closed at 2 p.m., about two hours early, as a precaution in the interest...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

NMSU students say MBB incidents a bad look for the University

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — The New Mexico State University men's basketball program has been suspended after new allegations surfaced. The suspension is indefinitely and many students and alumni told CBS4 it's an unfortunate situation for everyone involved. "Really disappointed in the team and in the coaches because I...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Feb. 12th - Feb. 18th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Roadway Rehabilitation Project. Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Frontage road and intersections on all eastbound and westbound lanes from Nasa Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. Crews will complete repairs at the Wiesner Rd. intersection which may also impact travel on Balsam Rd.
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Albertson's gears up on flowers sales ahead of Valentine's Day

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Albertson's is getting ready for massive flower sales ahead of Valentine's Day. Valentine’s Day is the largest floral event of the year. Consumers are expected to spend $25.9 billion on Valentine’s Day this year, up from $23.9 billion in 2022 and one of the highest spending years on record, according to the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Crime Stoppers need the publics help identifying two 'Trailer Thieves'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso need your help identifying two men that police say have stolen multiple trailers from El Paso businesses. According to the El Paso Police Department on January 7 two men were seen on security video attaching a trailer to their pickup truck and driving off with the trailer.
EL PASO, TX

