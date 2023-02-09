Study: Arkansas ranks high for devoted dog owners
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is a great place to be someone’s dog, according to a recent study.
Financial site Forbes Advisor released a study Thursday that showed Arkansas residents ranked seventh as the most devoted dog owners in the country. This ranking tied Arkansas with Washington.
The study found that 43.5% of Arkansas dog owners have trimmed their budget to afford expenses for their dogs, tying them with Colorado and Mississippi dog owners. Arkansas ranked fourth in a related category, with 8.5% of dog owners who took a cut in pay or took a position with fewer benefits in order to either work remotely or in a dog-friendly office.
Arkansas was also fourth with 11.5% of dog owners who stayed at a job they didn’t like because it either allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office. This tied the Natural State with Maryland in this category.
Finally, 32.5% of Arkansas dog owners were willing to spend $4,000 or more for life-saving medical care for their dogs.
Colorado ranked first in the study, and Pennsylvania ranked last.
