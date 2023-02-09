Milwaukee mom who tried to save her daughter from drowning, dies

In December , we brought you the story of Henya Federman, a Milwaukee native who nearly drowned trying to rescue her infant daughter who fell into the waters of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“This is something that isn't just hitting me very closely because of my family relationship. This is something that's sitting the whole Milwaukee community very strongly,” said Levi Stein, Executive Director, The Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.

Levi Stein knew Henya Federman for most of his life, after his sister married her brother.

The daughter of Rabbi and Mrs. Shmotkin, who started the first Chabad center in the state of Wisconsin, Henya died on Wednesday at just 40 years old.

“We believe in Judaism that God runs the world, and God is able to perform a miracle, if He so chose to. So, it's up to us to do everything we can, then it's up to God to decide what has to happen,” said Stein.

Last November, the Federmans were out in the waters of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands when their youngest daughter, 4-month-old Shterna Sarah, fell into the marina.

People tell us Henya and her husband Asher jumped in the water to save her.

While Asher came up, Henya was pulled from the water without a pulse.

Sadly, the baby’s body was recovered shortly after.

Henya was placed on life support for more than two months before succumbing to her injuries.

Stein says her loss is enormous, but her life’s impact is even greater.

“While Henya was on life support, over 50,000 good deeds were accepted in her merit, and close to $1.5 million were raised for the family. Her impact on the global society, just from all those good deeds, is unbelievable,” said Stein.

Those good deeds, or mitzvahs , are still being carried out in her honor.

As Henya’s family and friends prepare for her funeral and life after her death, Stein says the best way you can honor her is by continuing to do good and live every day to the absolute fullest.

”Do something good today that'll make a difference,” said Stein.

Henya’s family will be sitting shiva, the Jewish time of mourning, on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shmotkin home at 2943 N. Summit Ave, Milwaukee and welcome anyone who wants to pay their respects to come by.

