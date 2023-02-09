ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO

Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Axios

Why we can't have Super Bowl Saturday

The Super Bowl is America's biggest collective party. And whether you're there for the football game, the halftime show, or the commercials, it's must-see TV. Yet the NFL makes us conduct this ritual at the most inconvenient time imaginable. On a school night. The big picture: A record 18.8 million...
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios

All-women pilot team makes Super Bowl flyover history

A U.S. Navy flyover piloted by seven women made history just before kickoff at the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Why it matters: The flyover at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, commemorating 50 years since women were allowed to become U.S. Navy pilots marked the first time the spectacle had been piloted by all-women crew.
GLENDALE, AZ
Axios

Does Salt Lake City have the nation's best pizza?

Ah, the pizza wars. The thing that gets everyone from Chicago, New York, Detroit and maybe San Francisco worked up about whose is best, while the rest of us mope idly with no dog in the fight and — Haha, just kidding. This is America. When it comes to pizza,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
100K+
Followers
61K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy