The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident
Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs Quarterback Announces Retirement Following Super Bowl LVII
Chad Henne is retiring as a Super Bowl champion. The Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback announced his retirement after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. It's Henne's second-career Super Bowl, both won with the Chiefs, over his 15-year ...
Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO
Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
Look: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Furious With 1 Super Bowl Commercial
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not a fan of one Super Bowl commercial. "He Gets Us," a group pushing Jesus and the Bible, ran a commercial during the Super Bowl on Sunday night. AOC sounded off on the commercial during the game. "Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions ...
Why we can't have Super Bowl Saturday
The Super Bowl is America's biggest collective party. And whether you're there for the football game, the halftime show, or the commercials, it's must-see TV. Yet the NFL makes us conduct this ritual at the most inconvenient time imaginable. On a school night. The big picture: A record 18.8 million...
All-women pilot team makes Super Bowl flyover history
A U.S. Navy flyover piloted by seven women made history just before kickoff at the Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Why it matters: The flyover at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, commemorating 50 years since women were allowed to become U.S. Navy pilots marked the first time the spectacle had been piloted by all-women crew.
Does Salt Lake City have the nation's best pizza?
Ah, the pizza wars. The thing that gets everyone from Chicago, New York, Detroit and maybe San Francisco worked up about whose is best, while the rest of us mope idly with no dog in the fight and — Haha, just kidding. This is America. When it comes to pizza,...
