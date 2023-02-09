ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTalk 1290

Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas

I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?

I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Google Says This Is Texas’ Most Searched Dip For the Big Game

The Big Game is Sunday. Right on time, Google released its list of the most Googled dips in each state. Basically, their map shows the most uniquely searched game-day dips by the state in the past week. By" uniquely searched", they are describing dips that were overrepresented in a state compared to the rest of the country.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Texas Bartenders Reveal What Your Drink Order Says About You

A great bartender is not only good at mixing perfect drinks quickly and precisely. The best bartenders are friendly, welcoming, and, on a slower night, great conversationalists. Hopefully, you have something interesting to talk about. But words don't tell your whole story. Sometimes your drink says more about you than...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Say Howdy to These Adorable Texas-Inspired Baby Names

A Redditor recently asked what people's favorite Texas-inspired names are for either gender. Their baby will be born in Texas, but won't grow up here, so they wanted something to pay homage to without using the obvious Austin or Dallas while avoiding super popular names. What's in a name?. To...
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

Texas House Committee Assignments Announced For 88th Texas Legislature

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Wednesday released House member committee assignments for the 87th Legislature. Most representatives serve on either two or three committees. In addition to every committee having a Chairman, committees also have a Vice-Chairman named. While some Republican lawmakers pushed for no Democrat chair's, there were some Democrats appointed as Chairs.
TEXAS STATE
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy