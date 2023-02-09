Read full article on original website
Frisco Restaurant Celebrates Valentine's Day with a Delicious Giveaway: Free Chicken for a Year!Ash JurbergFrisco, TX
Deli News Makes a Colossal Onion Burger, and More!Steven DoyleDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Hidden on Oak StreetTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
What is redlining and how has it impacted the Black community?Rex Ravita IIDallas, TX
Bill Filed to Allow Texas Cities and Counties to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
Another year, another attempt at legalizing recreational marijuana in the Lone Star State. I’ve often said that while I believe that recreational marijuana will eventually be legalized in Texas, we’ll probably be the last state to do so. However, I could be wrong. Fox 4 News reports that...
Man Fights Security Guard, Crosswalk Lady, and a Trash Can in Dallas, Texas
I think the man in this video can really identify with the message in Limp Bizkit's 1999 smash hit "Break Stuff." The video at the bottom of this article opens with a man who appears to be in his 70s facing what looks to be a restaurant judging by the window treatments. A security guard is brandishing something that looks like a can of pepper spray. The man turns around and get's in a fighter's stance for a second or two.
Is It Illegal To Eat While Driving In Texas?
I noticed a Little Caesar's pizza box on the dashboard of a car that was driving around the loop in Lubbock the other day. The driver was munching on a slice of pizza while going about 60 mph. While it looked rather delicious, it didn't look very safe. It made me wonder if there are any laws against eating while driving in the Lone Star State.
Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas
Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?
So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas?
Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country. Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is...
Google Says This Is Texas’ Most Searched Dip For the Big Game
The Big Game is Sunday. Right on time, Google released its list of the most Googled dips in each state. Basically, their map shows the most uniquely searched game-day dips by the state in the past week. By" uniquely searched", they are describing dips that were overrepresented in a state compared to the rest of the country.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week February 10, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Texas Bartenders Reveal What Your Drink Order Says About You
A great bartender is not only good at mixing perfect drinks quickly and precisely. The best bartenders are friendly, welcoming, and, on a slower night, great conversationalists. Hopefully, you have something interesting to talk about. But words don't tell your whole story. Sometimes your drink says more about you than...
TikTok Famous “Popcorn Guy” from Texas is Going to the Oscars
If you are not familiar with Jason Grosboll, you will be once you see him at this year's Academy Awards. Texas' very own Grosboll has been invited by this year's Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel to make popcorn for the stars!. Who is "Popcorn Guy"?. But, let's go back to how...
Say Howdy to These Adorable Texas-Inspired Baby Names
A Redditor recently asked what people's favorite Texas-inspired names are for either gender. Their baby will be born in Texas, but won't grow up here, so they wanted something to pay homage to without using the obvious Austin or Dallas while avoiding super popular names. What's in a name?. To...
Texas House Committee Assignments Announced For 88th Texas Legislature
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Wednesday released House member committee assignments for the 87th Legislature. Most representatives serve on either two or three committees. In addition to every committee having a Chairman, committees also have a Vice-Chairman named. While some Republican lawmakers pushed for no Democrat chair's, there were some Democrats appointed as Chairs.
