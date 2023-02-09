ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Museum Displays Glass Artifacts Found in Downtown Binghamton

The Vestal Museum is displaying glass artifacts found at Downtown excavation sites. The museum's project, titled "Found in the Ground," features an assortment of glass artifacts that were extracted from the site of Twin River Commons and the Binghamton Bus Station. Some of the displayed findings show a unique picture of everyday life in the past.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

Elevator out of order in Ithaca parking garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The elevator on the Tioga Street side of the Seneca Street Parking Garage is out of order. City officials say it could remain out of order through the weekend. Additionally, some lower-level stairs on the Aurora Street side are still out of service but scheduled for replacement next week.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca K9 officer wrangles horse lost in traffic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A K9 officer wrangled a horse in Ithaca. The horse got out of its trailer on Wednesday and could be seen wandering through traffic on East State Street. Reports say the owner tried unsuccessfully to lure his horse back into the trailer when police were called in.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Unseasonably mild and placid conditions this week

ITHACA, N.Y. — Normally February is a time of frigid lows, chilly highs, and bouts of snow. But with the exception of our brief cold snap, this year hasn’t lived up to wintry expectations. In fact, temperatures will be well above normal this week, with some rain Thursday into Friday ahead of a cold front. However, even after that front passes, temperatures will still be modestly above normal.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen preserves an iconic piece of history

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re planning on visiting Watkins Glen soon make sure to stop by downtown and take a peek inside its phone booth. This quaint town loves its historical pieces, and the phone booth is no exception, being a special landmark for residents. The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce is the […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
NewsChannel 36

New apartment complex could be coming to Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new apartment complex could be coming to the town of Horseheads. If the proposal is approved, the 200-unit complex would be built at 92 Colonial Drive, near the New York National Guard building. "What they’re looking at doing is building apartments for empty-nesters and people...
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Man identified in fatal Beaver Dams garage fire

BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have released the name of the man involved in a fatal structure fire in January. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Andy R. Mattison was identified as the victim of a garage fire on Hornby Road in Beaver Dams. Police say the fire occurred in the early […]
BEAVER DAMS, NY
Syracuse.com

What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact

Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
CAZENOVIA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Owego's storied past of abolitionism, ties to Underground Railroad

On the corner of Main Street in Owego sits a church with a storied past in the abolitionist movement. Founded in 1831, it would later become one of the first congregations in the state that featured sermons speaking out against slavery. In the mid-1800’s, that didn’t come without its challenges;...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

My Weather App isn't Working!

Have you ever wondered why your Weather App says it's cloudy, but you are observing snow showers outside your front door? There's a reason behind this! The National Weather Service has a Radar near Binghamton. This Radar provides coverage for use in the Twin Tiers. However, not everyone gets the same coverage from this Radar! The farther away you are from a Radar, the more likely it is that Radar won't tell you the full story.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

911 Center construction begins next week

Cortland County Emergency Response and Communications Director Scott Roman recently announced that construction of the 911 Center in the city of Cortland will begin next week. Roman said at Tuesday’s County Legislature Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting that all contracts with general contractors and construction managers have been signed, but the county is still waiting to find a proper schedule to begin work with the designated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) contractor.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy