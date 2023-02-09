Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Related
Broome County Crappie Derby Canceled Due to Insufficient Ice
A major Southern Tier ice fishing competition won't be held this year because of the warmer-than-usual winter. Organizer of the New York State Crappie Derby on Monday announced the event has been canceled because the ice on Whitney Point Lake is inadequate. Tom Decker of the Whitney Point Sportsmens Association...
Former Mayor Rich David planning beer garden downtown
Former Binghamton Mayor Rich David is maintaining his commitment to downtown with plans to open an outdoor beer garden.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Museum Displays Glass Artifacts Found in Downtown Binghamton
The Vestal Museum is displaying glass artifacts found at Downtown excavation sites. The museum's project, titled "Found in the Ground," features an assortment of glass artifacts that were extracted from the site of Twin River Commons and the Binghamton Bus Station. Some of the displayed findings show a unique picture of everyday life in the past.
whcuradio.com
Elevator out of order in Ithaca parking garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The elevator on the Tioga Street side of the Seneca Street Parking Garage is out of order. City officials say it could remain out of order through the weekend. Additionally, some lower-level stairs on the Aurora Street side are still out of service but scheduled for replacement next week.
Cayuga Co. mom drives on front lawn of elementary school, arrested for DWI
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Cato woman was arrested for DWI after she allegedly drove on the front lawn of an elementary school, police said. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office said that on Thursday, 40-year-old Sara J. Schumacher drove across the front of Cato Elementary School before striking a curb near the student pick-up area. […]
whcuradio.com
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca K9 officer wrangles horse lost in traffic
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A K9 officer wrangled a horse in Ithaca. The horse got out of its trailer on Wednesday and could be seen wandering through traffic on East State Street. Reports say the owner tried unsuccessfully to lure his horse back into the trailer when police were called in.
Former Binghamton Mayor to Build Downtown Pub and Restaurant
A blighted vacant parcel in the heart of downtown Binghamton could soon be brought back to life if a former mayor's plans become reality. A restaurant featuring a "beer garden" are planned for the site at 138-140 Washington Street. The spot has been empty for decades after a New Year's...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer Ice Rink Closed Again After Resident Shovels; Creates Hazard
The Village of Homer has announced that the ice rink on the Village Green is closed again after a resident shoveled snow on the rink causing snow to pile up and create a hazard to ice skaters. The Village is again stating that the ice rink should not be shoveled...
Weather: Unseasonably mild and placid conditions this week
ITHACA, N.Y. — Normally February is a time of frigid lows, chilly highs, and bouts of snow. But with the exception of our brief cold snap, this year hasn’t lived up to wintry expectations. In fact, temperatures will be well above normal this week, with some rain Thursday into Friday ahead of a cold front. However, even after that front passes, temperatures will still be modestly above normal.
Watkins Glen preserves an iconic piece of history
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – If you’re planning on visiting Watkins Glen soon make sure to stop by downtown and take a peek inside its phone booth. This quaint town loves its historical pieces, and the phone booth is no exception, being a special landmark for residents. The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce is the […]
WATCH: How Construction Crews Assemble the New Wilson Hospital
Workers are busy putting tons of steel in place for the $132 million addition to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. A 340-foot-tall crane is being used to lift the massive beams to assemble what will become a six-story clinical tower on the north side of the hospital. On Wednesday...
NewsChannel 36
New apartment complex could be coming to Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A new apartment complex could be coming to the town of Horseheads. If the proposal is approved, the 200-unit complex would be built at 92 Colonial Drive, near the New York National Guard building. "What they’re looking at doing is building apartments for empty-nesters and people...
35 year-old restaurant in downtown Binghamton closes
A restaurant that's been a fixture in downtown Binghamton for over 35 years has closed.
Man identified in fatal Beaver Dams garage fire
BEAVER DAMS, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have released the name of the man involved in a fatal structure fire in January. According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Andy R. Mattison was identified as the victim of a garage fire on Hornby Road in Beaver Dams. Police say the fire occurred in the early […]
What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact
Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Owego's storied past of abolitionism, ties to Underground Railroad
On the corner of Main Street in Owego sits a church with a storied past in the abolitionist movement. Founded in 1831, it would later become one of the first congregations in the state that featured sermons speaking out against slavery. In the mid-1800’s, that didn’t come without its challenges;...
NewsChannel 36
My Weather App isn't Working!
Have you ever wondered why your Weather App says it's cloudy, but you are observing snow showers outside your front door? There's a reason behind this! The National Weather Service has a Radar near Binghamton. This Radar provides coverage for use in the Twin Tiers. However, not everyone gets the same coverage from this Radar! The farther away you are from a Radar, the more likely it is that Radar won't tell you the full story.
Favorite Twin Tiers Restaurants For Delicious Lasagna
I love lasagna. I can't really express enough just how much I love lasagna. Of all the Italian foods that I have consumed, unless there's something I've never tasted before and I find that hard to believe, lasagna is tops when it comes to Italian food. Lasagna is probably in...
cortlandvoice.com
911 Center construction begins next week
Cortland County Emergency Response and Communications Director Scott Roman recently announced that construction of the 911 Center in the city of Cortland will begin next week. Roman said at Tuesday’s County Legislature Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting that all contracts with general contractors and construction managers have been signed, but the county is still waiting to find a proper schedule to begin work with the designated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) contractor.
The Whale 99.1 FM
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2