WTOP
Virginia police chiefs empowered to set curfews during unrest under bill
A bill that would allow police chiefs to declare temporary curfews during civil unrest passed in the Virginia House last week. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored the bill that would allow localities to authorize the police chief to set a curfew for 24 hours or less amid a “clear and present danger.”
WTOP
Annual DC undie run raises over $140K for genetic disorder research
Hundreds of runners turned up in different types of underwear and costumes to make a mile-long jaunt along The Wharf in D.C. Saturday for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Since 2010, people have been taking part in these undie runs in D.C. and other U.S. cities to raise money for research on neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder of the nervous system that mainly affects how nerve cells form and grow.
WTOP
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
WTOP
DC police identify man wounded by officer in Anacostia shooting
D.C. police have released the name of a suspect connected to an assault in Anacostia Friday morning, and another man who was shot by an officer investigating that assault. In a news release sent out on Sunday, police identified 38-year-old Steven Shaw of Northeast D.C. as the man who was shot by an officer canvassing the area after the reported assault. Police have not connected Shaw to the assault.
WTOP
1 dead, 1 injured in separate DC vehicle crashes
Two separate accidents involving vehicles in D.C. Saturday morning left a man dead and a woman with serious injuries, according to D.C. police. Police said shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers responded to Georgia Avenue and Ingraham Street Northwest for a report of a vehicle accident. When officers arrived, they found...
