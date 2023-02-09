ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

You can get 10 free minutes on Cincinnati parking meters: Here's how

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EY66i_0ki8wgoK00

Have you ever been downtown and wanted to grab a cup of coffee, but you didn't want to pay for parking?

Well, you don't have to.

All of Cincinnati's "lollipop" parking meters allow an initial 10 minutes of parking for free. To do so, you simply need to push the green "OK" button on the meter once you park.

Parking meters clip

The 10 free minutes first began in 1998 in the downtown business district, but was expanded to all lollipop meters citywide in 2019. While this trick works with the classic "lollipop" meters, the complimentary minutes do not work on the multi-spot parking kiosks that line some city streets or parking lots.

There is a caveat to the free minutes, too. The 10 minutes will be erased if or when payment is added to the meter. So if after 5 minutes, you decide to extend your parking for longer, you're not getting the last complimentary 5 minutes added to your meter.

You also can't add the 10 free minutes onto the end of your allotted time once you've paid for it.

Bottom line, once money is involved, you cannot also enjoy the complimentary minutes at that meter.

It's a helpful trick for those running quick errands around the city or grabbing take out. With this tip, you don't need to dig around in your wallet for quarters or fumble through your phone for the Cincinnati parking app — simply push the green button.

READ MORE:
The next parking ticket on your windshield might be a fake
Cincinnati police wrapping up two-week long traffic blitz focusing on highways
Cincinnati city leaders detail strategy to reduce pedestrian-involved crashes in 2023

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Pothole repair blitz launches Monday around Cincinnati

Are you dealing with a pesky pothole in Cincinnati?. Good news! The city plans to launch a "blitz" to patch them up next week. Contractors will repair the major roads, while Public Services will focus on the side streets. People can report potholes in the city by calling 311 or...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

$80M apartment project proposed along Interstate 275

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sycamore Township could be home to nearly 400 upscale apartments if a local developer receives approval for a zoning change at site along Interstate 275. Downtown Cincinnati-based CIG Communities LLC is requesting Sycamore Township change the zoning of a 17.5-acre parcel at 11604 Grooms Road...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Wing restaurant gears up for its biggest day of sales

MILFORD, Ohio — As the country settles down to watch the big game, restaurants are hard at work, serving up one of their busiest days of the year. With an estimated one in seven Americans ordering takeout this Super Bowl Sunday, demand for pizza and wings is at an all-time high. Places like Roosters in Milford have been preparing all football season to deliver.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Archives: Thieves steal Cincinnati Club Annex stain glass windows

It's believed that someone removed the window in the door and went up these stairs to begin work on the seven large fragile stained glass windows in February 1985. The windows date back to 1893 when the building was called the Phoenix Club. Whoever took the windows might have known...
CINCINNATI, OH
catcountry941.com

Win a $50 Gift Card to Ford’s Garage

Ford’s Garage, the neighborhood burger and beer joint inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor Company and designed like a classic service station, is now open at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping center. At Ford’s Garage, burgers are the prime attraction. The meaty selections...
FLORENCE, KY
WDTN

Sunshine into next week followed by big changes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — High pressure will remain in control of the Miami Valley at least the next couple of days bringing us a gorgeous stretch of weather. This will include lots of sunshine on Sunday and Monday with mild temperatures in the lower 50s. This will be followed by temperatures that will flirt with […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
HAMILTON, OH
OnlyInYourState

Go On A Subterranean Adventure In The Cave, A Two-Level, Indoor, 500-Foot Limestone Cave In This Ohio Museum

We’ve all heard of rock climbing courses that are indoors and cave tours that are underground, but an indoor cave? That’s a horse of a different color, but precisely what you’ll find in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, guests are invited to go on a subterranean adventure in The Cave, a two-level, indoor, 500-foot cavern that’s easily the most unique cave in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in and around Cincinnati (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Since 1960, this family-owned restaurant has been serving some of the best fried chicken in Cincinnati. Their chicken is juicy and tender on the inside while being crunchy on the outside. Check out their fried chicken dinners, which come with two sides of your choice (customers highly recommend the hot bacon slaw, coleslaw, or German potato salad). You can't go wrong with the half-chicken dinner, which comes with a perfectly cooked chicken breast, thigh, leg, and wing. Patrons also enjoy the fried chicken livers and chicken & waffle, which come with a chicken breast and made-to-order waffle with syrup and butter. The restaurant also has a great chicken sandwich with a hand-breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo inside a toasted bun.
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1.2-Mile Trail In Ohio Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Overlook

There’s nothing like getting lost in the woods for an afternoon, and believe it or not, Ohio has lots of woods perfect for such an endeavor. California Woods is one of Cincinnati Parks’s East Side parks. It will sneak up on you; one minute, you’re cruising down Kellogg Avenue admiring planes and boats; and the next, you’re turning onto a one-lane, dirt road and into the woods. Within this wondrous hidden expanse, the Trillium Trail and Moon Valley Loop offer an easy breezy hike with lots of hidden surprises, including a little-known Ohio overlook sure to make you catch your breath.
CINCINNATI, OH
tourcounsel.com

EastGate Mall | Shopping mall in Glen Este, Ohio

Eastgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Glen Este, Ohio, in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio. The mall contains over 15 stores. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Kohl's, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears. Wells Fargo owns and manages the mall (As of July 2022). In 1988 Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman made a public appearance upon the release of the hit film Rain Man.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy