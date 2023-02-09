PODCAST: An unbearable fear of buttons

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Buttons are everywhere. Without them you couldn't change the channel on the television, turn on the hazard lights in your car, or even get dressed.

As crucial as they are to most human routines, there are some out there who can't stand the sight of them.

Buttons for clothing and sewing on the table. Photo credit Getty Images (stock photo)

The fear of buttons is called koumpounophobia. While it might not sound real, it's real enough to effect 1 in every 75,000.

On this week's episode of "Your Weirdest Fears," we hear from a listener who has suffered from the fear since she was a child.

Listen as host Larry Mullins sits down with author and journalist Kate Summerscale. Having just written extensively about the fear in her new book "The Book of Phobias and Manias: A History of Obsession," Summerscale explains how the fear manifests itself and why it could be a mask for another fear entirely.