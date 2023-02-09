Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in MichiganTravel MavenHolland, MI
"A Match Made in Grand Rapids: The Love Story of Jack and Emily"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Two Of Legendary Singer Al Green's Family Members Vanished In 2013 And Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrand Rapids, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
"Celebrating Black History Month in Grand Rapids: A Month-Long Tribute to the African American Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
themanchestermirror.com
What winter? Michigan farmers, anglers hit hard by warm temperatures
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. While you might be putting your heavy coat in the back of your closet this week, Michigan’s mild winter has industries that rely on the cold scrambling to adjust to warmer temperatures. Temperatures in southeast...
Wait, Are Lake Michigan and Lake Huron Technically One Big Lake?
Another day, another UFO sighting. With the recent defense scare in Michigan in which armed forces shot down an unidentified object over the Great Lakes, there's been much talk of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron in particular. All this commotion and chaos got me wondering: are Lake Michigan and Lake...
Late-week snowstorm agreed on by 3 best models, see where snow should fall
A classic storm track of a solid snow is what we will be tracking in Michigan weather this week. Let’s look at where the accumulating snow is projected to fall as of now. I look at two weather computer models and a few variations of those models for a snow forecast three to four days in the future.
Now is the time to Polish Your Petoskey Stone
While you are dreaming of boating season, sand, and abundant sunshine, bring back fond summer memories by digging out that Petoskey stone you found last year. Now is the time to polish Michigan’s official state stone.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 021323
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. ‘Say Hello’ attracts tech talent to West Michigan. A local nonprofit is receiving a new grant that could help attract new tech talent to the area. (Feb. 13, 2023) ‘The Illuminate Self’ helps teens with...
WOOD
Get ready for the 17th Annual Michigan Winter Beer Festival featuring 124 breweries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Bottoms up! One of the state’s most popular drink festivals, the Michigan Winter Beer Festival, returns Saturday, Feb. 25. Now in its 17th year, the Michigan Brewers Guild is ready to invite beer lovers back to LMCU Ball Park (home of the West Michigan Whitecaps) to sample more than 720 beers (and nearly 90 distinct styles) from 124 breweries.
Stormy week ahead in Michigan
A couple storm systems bring different types of precipitation from Tuesday through Thursday. Some might have a wintry mix that could slow us down for the commutes just a bit.
wchstv.com
Line of lights in the sky concerns Michiganders
FLINT, Mich. (WEYI) — A strange line of lights that appeared in the sky Sunday night across Michigan is concerning many residents. Many believe it is either in relation to the object taken down over Lake Huron Sunday or is extra-terrestrial in nature. WEYI viewer Kim Knapp sent anchor...
WOOD
Grand Rapids Gold, Special Olympics Michigan host basketball clinic
The Grand Rapids Gold have teamed up with Special Olympics Michigan for a basketball clinic Tuesday at Van Andel Arena. (Feb. 13, 2023) Grand Rapids Gold, Special Olympics Michigan host …. The Grand Rapids Gold have teamed up with Special Olympics Michigan for a basketball clinic Tuesday at Van Andel...
See breathtaking images of Michigan’s largest waterfall in winter
PARADISE, MI-- For those looking for an adventure and willing to brave the cold and snow, Tahquamenon Falls is definitely a place to put on your winter getaway list. As you walk down the plowed path to the Upper Falls, you can hear the rushing water. And when the falls come into view draped by a snowy backdrop, it is breathtaking.
WOOD
Photos: 30th Annual West Michigan Golf Show at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s golf season is right around the corner, and West Michigan had an early start at the 30th annual “West Michigan Golf Show.” Hosted at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, from Friday, Feb. 10, through Sunday, Feb. 12, the event featured “the area’s top equipment dealers, courses and resorts” all under one roof! Golf enthusiasts, families and members of the community also had the chance to participate in the “Hole-in-One Challenge” and receive free lessons.
WOOD
Starlink satellites seen over W. MI skies
Starlink satellites were seen over West Michigan skies Sunday night. (Feb. 13, 2023) Shots fired at MSU, students told to shelter in place. ‘Say Hello’ attracts tech talent to West Michigan. A local nonprofit is receiving a new grant that could help attract new tech talent to the area....
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing 7 More Michigan Stores, Including the One in Okemos
Some sad news for Greater Lansing area residents who enjoy shopping for home items. Bed Bath & Beyond has announced that it's closing an additional 149 stores across the United States. Unfortunately, according to CNN Business, seven of those stores are right here in Michigan. And even more, unfortunately, one of them is the Okemos location inside the Meridian Mall.
'Mother Nature unfortunately didn’t cooperate': Deteriorating ice, warm weather may prompt early shanty removal
Anglers heading out to ice fish in the Lower Peninsula need to be cautious as unseasonable weather may prompt officials to call for shanty removal prior to the seasonal dates, officials warned.
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Great Cold Snap of 1899
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The cold that stretched across the country on Feb. 13, 1899, set records that still stand. The photo above is a snowball fight on the steps of the Florida State Capitol Building in Tallahassee. The lowest temperature ever recorded in the state of Florida occurred at Tallahassee on the morning of Feb. 13, 1899, when it dipped to 2 degrees below zero — the only time a below-zero temperature has ever been recorded in Florida.
beltmag.com
On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders
It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
WOOD
Vigil held for Wyoming mother killed in crash
A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023) A West Michigan family is pleading for a driver to come forward after their loved one was hit and killed while crossing a street in Wyoming. (Feb. 11, 2023)
The World’s Smallest Military Cemetery in Northern Michigan
There is a couple we've featured before who travel all throughout Michigan and discover fun and really interesting places in Michigan. Along their journey, they seem to acquire a lot of knowledge from Michigan's history and always seem to find more fascinating facts and sites about our past. The most...
WOOD
GR hosting 'Bridge to Our Future' events to get input on master plan
The city of Grand Rapids is holding three events to get input from the community as it creates a new master plan. (Feb. 13, 2023) GR hosting ‘Bridge to Our Future’ events to get input …. The city of Grand Rapids is holding three events to get input...
WOOD
BBB: Beware of Valentine's Day scams
The Better Business Bureau is reminding the public to be vigilant to avoid scams this Valentine's Day. (Feb. 13, 2023) The Better Business Bureau is reminding the public to be vigilant to avoid scams this Valentine's Day. (Feb. 13, 2023) Shots fired at MSU, students told to shelter in place.
Comments / 0