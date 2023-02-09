GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The cold that stretched across the country on Feb. 13, 1899, set records that still stand. The photo above is a snowball fight on the steps of the Florida State Capitol Building in Tallahassee. The lowest temperature ever recorded in the state of Florida occurred at Tallahassee on the morning of Feb. 13, 1899, when it dipped to 2 degrees below zero — the only time a below-zero temperature has ever been recorded in Florida.

