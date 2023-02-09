Sydney-based prime-of-prime provider Invast Global has recruited Tiffany Besnard to lead its hedge fund sales team for the Asia Pacific region (APAC). Tiffany joins the firm following 22 years of experience in the investment industry across private equity, OTC trading, prime services, with an emphasis on hedge funds. She is due to take up the reins with immediate effect and will work along with the Invast Global team, led by Andrew Bradshaw.

