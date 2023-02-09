Read full article on original website
GCEX partners with Komainu to strengthen offering of regulated crypto custodians: 5,700 tokens
“Komainu was the ideal partner for us because it is backed by Nomura, and has a strong presence in Europe and UAE. Our partnership with Komainu aligns with our strategy of only working with regulated digital custody institutions across the globe.”. Digital Prime Brokerage GCEX has partnered with Komainu, a...
Hargreaves Lansdown launches Share Exchange to help UK clients shelter investments from tax
“HL’s new online service makes this quick and easy and is available on over 11,000 listed securities. For many transactions it’s cheaper, with no bid/offer spread, and for overseas shares there’s no foreign exchange charge.”. Hargreaves Lansdown has launched HL Share Exchange, a service that makes it...
Invast Global names Tiffany Besnard head of APAC hedge fund sales
Sydney-based prime-of-prime provider Invast Global has recruited Tiffany Besnard to lead its hedge fund sales team for the Asia Pacific region (APAC). Tiffany joins the firm following 22 years of experience in the investment industry across private equity, OTC trading, prime services, with an emphasis on hedge funds. She is due to take up the reins with immediate effect and will work along with the Invast Global team, led by Andrew Bradshaw.
Germany’s BaFin warns of FX broker Kingdom Investments
Germany’s top financial regulator today warned of the dangers posed by offshore brokers that continue to chase online trading business, including within the gray area of the country’s CFDs sector. BaFin has specifically marked another firm with the red flag. The independent regulator highlighted that a company called...
Futu taps Blue Ocean ATS for US overnight trading in APAC region
“Our partnership with Blue Ocean is the perfect alignment that allows us to offer our Hong Kong clients the ability to trade stocks 24 hours, 5 days a week. This is one more way that we can improve the customer experience and provide meaningful services.”. Blue Ocean Technologies LLC and...
CAPEX.com signs Ticktoker Zachary King as brand ambassador
Multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com has launched real stock trading in the Middle East on Monday, a move that will see it compete with both established brokerages and high-flying trading apps in the region. The broker also announced that it has concluded a sponsorship deal with Zachary King who has become its...
Tether reports $700 million in profit, excess reserves of $960 million
World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether said it earned more than $700 million in the October-December quarter, which was added to the reserve backing its stablecoin (USDT). Tether, which is owned by Hong Kong-headquarter Ifinex, also revealed a breakdown of its reserves for December 2022, as well as a complete...
Canadian University Dubai halts plan to accept Binance Pay
The Canadian University Dubai (CUD) made headlines yesterday after it partnered with Binance Pay to allow its existing and prospective students to pay their fees with cryptocurrencies. But a technical barrier has allegedly messed up the short-lived initiative and diminished the excitement. The Dubai-based private university, which has around 1800...
