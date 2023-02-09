This was a major statement from the Rangers. Putting a team like the Carolina Hurricanes to the sword in the way that they did shows that the trade to add Niko Mikkola and Vladimir Tarasenko seems to have changed the situation in New York entirely. Your Rangers have gone from a team that looked questionable to make the playoffs to a team that looks ready for the postseason to begin already. It helps when you seem to be the kryptonite of the best team in the division.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO