Durham, NC

Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia

Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
The Spun

Look: Coach K Is At 1 College Basketball Game Today

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is in attendance for this afternoon's Providence-St. John's game at Madison Square Garden. He hasn't attended a single Duke basketball game yet this season, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Coach K is "very close" with St. John’s athletic director ...
FanSided

Panarin’s four goal night helps Rangers slaughter Carolina

This was a major statement from the Rangers. Putting a team like the Carolina Hurricanes to the sword in the way that they did shows that the trade to add Niko Mikkola and Vladimir Tarasenko seems to have changed the situation in New York entirely. Your Rangers have gone from a team that looked questionable to make the playoffs to a team that looks ready for the postseason to begin already. It helps when you seem to be the kryptonite of the best team in the division.
WFXR

George Washington High School closed due to threats

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Public School’s George Washington High School reported that the school is closed today due to threats they received this morning. Instead, on Monday, Feb. 13, George Washington High School students will have a virtual learning day. Classes began online at 9 a.m. and will continue with their regular bell schedule. […]
theriver953.com

Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery

Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
WSET

Tracking snow chances this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
kiss951.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
country1037fm.com

This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken

Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
q101online.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued by National Weather Service

Super Bowl Sunday could be a slippery Sunday if your driving today. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Highland, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties in Virginia and Pendleton County in West Virginia. . NWS is forecasting mixed precipitation with one to three inches of snow, with some higher amounts possible along and in the mountains. Those areas could see four inches of snow.
WSLS

Danville’s Caesars Casino hosts hiring event

DANVILLE, Va. – Caesars Casino leaders held a hiring event for dealer trainees on Wednesday. Casino leaders said they are looking to fill hundreds of open dealer positions. Trainees will take part in a 12-week training program, where they’ll learn how to deal cards and other casino operations.
