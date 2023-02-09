Read full article on original website
3 Towns in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensAsheville, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Academy Street Delays Anticipated as Cary Begins Relocation of the Ivey-Ellington HouseJames TulianoCary, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHolly Springs, NC
Refs rob Jon Scheyer of signature win at Virginia
Duke basketball could have made more winning plays to give first-year head coach Jon Scheyer a signature victory on the road against the No. 8 Virginia Cavaliers (19-4, 11-3 ACC) on Saturday. After all, the team went almost eight minutes without a field goal late in the second half of the battle ...
Look: Coach K Is At 1 College Basketball Game Today
Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is in attendance for this afternoon's Providence-St. John's game at Madison Square Garden. He hasn't attended a single Duke basketball game yet this season, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Coach K is "very close" with St. John’s athletic director ...
Basketball World Stunned By Controversial Call During Duke-Virginia
Duke-UVA went to overtime in Charlottesville, but should the unranked Blue Devils have won it in regulation? On Duke's final possession, it appeared that Kyle Filipowski had been fouled as time expired. However, officials decided to overturn the call sending the game to OT. The basketball world ...
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Feb. 10th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Friday:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Panarin’s four goal night helps Rangers slaughter Carolina
This was a major statement from the Rangers. Putting a team like the Carolina Hurricanes to the sword in the way that they did shows that the trade to add Niko Mikkola and Vladimir Tarasenko seems to have changed the situation in New York entirely. Your Rangers have gone from a team that looked questionable to make the playoffs to a team that looks ready for the postseason to begin already. It helps when you seem to be the kryptonite of the best team in the division.
George Washington High School closed due to threats
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Danville Public School’s George Washington High School reported that the school is closed today due to threats they received this morning. Instead, on Monday, Feb. 13, George Washington High School students will have a virtual learning day. Classes began online at 9 a.m. and will continue with their regular bell schedule. […]
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
Tracking snow chances this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NC State students, staff to focus on mental health after student's death
Classes are canceled Thursday for students in observance of wellness day.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The South’s Best Fried Chicken
Hold up this is a huge statement but it is true. This North Carolina restaurant has the south’s best chicken. We are not just talking about the best in the state but for the whole south. As a southern girl born and bred, these are sacred words. This is according to an article by the folks at Southern Living Magazine.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
Top 20 restaurants in Lynchburg according to Trip Advisor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Nestled in the hills off of the James River sits Lynchburg otherwise known as the “Hill City” it is filled with historic buildings and plenty of unique places to stop and have a bite to eat. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top 20 restaurants that people can’t get enough […]
Charlottesville Police looking for Palmyra man in connection to shooting
According to police, officers responded to 930 of Harris Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The call escalated to a shooting and while the responding officers were at the scene, a man arrived at the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Winter Weather Advisory issued by National Weather Service
Super Bowl Sunday could be a slippery Sunday if your driving today. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight for Highland, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties in Virginia and Pendleton County in West Virginia. . NWS is forecasting mixed precipitation with one to three inches of snow, with some higher amounts possible along and in the mountains. Those areas could see four inches of snow.
Danville’s Caesars Casino hosts hiring event
DANVILLE, Va. – Caesars Casino leaders held a hiring event for dealer trainees on Wednesday. Casino leaders said they are looking to fill hundreds of open dealer positions. Trainees will take part in a 12-week training program, where they’ll learn how to deal cards and other casino operations.
