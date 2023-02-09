ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Daily Voice

Medford Trio Invade Wegmans To Prey On Patrons: Police

Three people worked as a team to distract an elderly grocery shopper and steal her wallet before attempting to target another shopper, officials say. The suspects stole the woman's wallet around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, according to the Medford police. Police released grocery store survei…
MEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Telephone Pole

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash early Friday morning at Summer Street and Foster Drive. The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection on February 10 at 12:23 a.m. The driver of the vehicle struck a telephone pole, said the Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Worcester police searching for man seen stealing tip jar from restaurant

WORCESTER -- Worcester Police are searching for a man who is seen stealing a tip jar from B.T.'s Smokehouse. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. "This tool bag decided he would distract our hardworking staff" in order to steal the glass tip jar at the cash register, B.T. Smokehouse posted on Instagram. According to the restaurant's manager, the man pretended like he was going to buy something, and then after about 25 minutes he grabbed the tip jar and said thank you on the way out. Police said the man is wanted for questioning. 
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Continue to Investigate Shots Fired in Incident Overnight in Roxbury

Overnight, on February 11, 2023, at approximately 21:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received an 8-round ShotSpotter activation for the area of Dacia Street and officers quickly responded to the scene. Thanks to the Boston Regional Intelligence Center (BRIC) cameras, officers were able to track down the suspect vehicles involved in the shooting. Both vehicles have now been located and processed by investigators.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton

BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
BROCKTON, MA
registerforum.org

The Death of a Prince: Arif Sayed Faisal’s Shooting by the Cambridge Police

On Wednesday, January 4th, Cambridge Police received a call that a man had jumped through a window and was cutting himself with broken glass and a machete. Officers were dispatched, but after observing them, the man ran, and the officers followed. When stopped, they told him to drop the weapon, but he moved closer. In an attempt to safely de-escalate the situation, officers fired sponge rounds, but he continued. Considering him a threat, an officer opened fire.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
