Police Arrest Framingham Woman For Assault On Pregnant Woman
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman Saturday morning for assault & battery on a pregnant woman. The two women knew each other, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. One individual was taken to MetroWest Medical Center with injuries, said Lt. Mickens. Arrested at 9;43 a.m. was...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes 2 Males on Bicycle
FRAMINGHAM – Two males on a bicycle were struck by a vehicle on Friday evening, February 10. The incident happened near St. Tarcisus Church on Route 135 at 5:08 p.m. A driver ‘pulling out of lot struck two males who were riding on a bicycle,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Medford Trio Invade Wegmans To Prey On Patrons: Police
Three people worked as a team to distract an elderly grocery shopper and steal her wallet before attempting to target another shopper, officials say. The suspects stole the woman's wallet around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, according to the Medford police. Police released grocery store survei…
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Telephone Pole
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a crash early Friday morning at Summer Street and Foster Drive. The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection on February 10 at 12:23 a.m. The driver of the vehicle struck a telephone pole, said the Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was...
Framingham Police To Summons Individual For 100 of Annoying Phone Calls
FRAMINGHAM – Saturday was Mass 2-1-1 day. Around 10:30 a.m., the United Way of Tri-County reported an individual was making “annoying calls” to their Park Street office. “Someone called the helpline hundreds of times and was yelling at the staff,” said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Summons Driver Who Struck Rock Wall
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police will summonsed a driver for a “traffic violation,” after a crash on Sunday afternoon, February 12. The crash happened at 12:16 p.m. at the intersection of Temple Street and Salem End Road. The driver “struck a curb and hit a rock wall causing...
Framingham Police Arrest Dorchester Man on Drunk Driving Charge After Route 9 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Dorchester man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Friday night, February 10, after a crash,. The 1 Worcester Road rear-end crash happened at 11:10 p.m. There were no injuries said the Framingham Police spokesperson.
Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.
Worcester police searching for man seen stealing tip jar from restaurant
WORCESTER -- Worcester Police are searching for a man who is seen stealing a tip jar from B.T.'s Smokehouse. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday. "This tool bag decided he would distract our hardworking staff" in order to steal the glass tip jar at the cash register, B.T. Smokehouse posted on Instagram. According to the restaurant's manager, the man pretended like he was going to buy something, and then after about 25 minutes he grabbed the tip jar and said thank you on the way out. Police said the man is wanted for questioning.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in School Bus Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured in a crash involving a school bus early Friday morning, February 10. The two-vehicle crash happened at 8:03 a.m. at the intersection of Brook and Fenwick streets, according to Police. No students were on school bus at the time of the crash, said...
Framingham Police: Driver Cited After Striking School Bus on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was cited after a rear-end crash on Route 9 Friday afternoon, said Framingham Police. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened on February 10 at 3:12 p.m. at 1055 Worcester Road, near the center Fire Station, said Police. There were students on board the bus, when it...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Continue to Investigate Shots Fired in Incident Overnight in Roxbury
Overnight, on February 11, 2023, at approximately 21:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 received an 8-round ShotSpotter activation for the area of Dacia Street and officers quickly responded to the scene. Thanks to the Boston Regional Intelligence Center (BRIC) cameras, officers were able to track down the suspect vehicles involved in the shooting. Both vehicles have now been located and processed by investigators.
FOUND: 11-Year-Old Boston Boy Who Ran Away From Home, Police Say
UPDATE: Boston Police report that Elshon Zahir Thomas has been located.Boston Police are looking for a missing boy who ran away from home over the weekend. Elshon Zahir Thomas, age 11, of Lower Roxbury, was last seen leaving his home in the area of Ditmus Court in Lower Roxbury on Sunday night…
Death of Medford woman found in recycling bin ruled accidental, family does not accept ME’s finding
The Massachusetts Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the May 2022 death of 61-year-old Barbara Novaes was accidental, but her family is not accepting that finding.
NECN
Bizarre Incident Closes I-93 in NH on Sunday Night. Police Still Searching for Answers
A bizarre incident where a vehicle crashed into and knocked down a light pole, causing 10 other cars to get flat tires, shut down a portion of Interstate 93 in New Hampshire on Sunday night. State police said they received a call around 7:11 p.m. saying multiple disabled vehicles were...
Uber driver escapes after being shot in Brockton
BROCKTON - An uber driver who does not want to be identified is thankful to be alive after he says he was shot while he was dropping his rider off on Ford Street in Brockton. "I could've been killed there because the guy was shooting at us," the man said. Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 Saturday morning. "I picked the guy up from one location and I was going to drop him off at the second location, and when we got there, someone started shooting at us. Four shots. Four or five shots," the man said.The driver says he sustained...
UPDATED: 7 Individuals Displaced in Sunday Night Fire at Framingham Restaurant/Apartment Building
FRAMINGHAM – Seven individuals were displaced and a restaurant is currently closed after a Sunday night fire in Framingham, said the Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. Last night at 11:15, Framingham received an call for a fire at 795 Concord Street. Framingham Engine 5, Engine 2, Tower 1, Rescue...
registerforum.org
The Death of a Prince: Arif Sayed Faisal’s Shooting by the Cambridge Police
On Wednesday, January 4th, Cambridge Police received a call that a man had jumped through a window and was cutting himself with broken glass and a machete. Officers were dispatched, but after observing them, the man ran, and the officers followed. When stopped, they told him to drop the weapon, but he moved closer. In an attempt to safely de-escalate the situation, officers fired sponge rounds, but he continued. Considering him a threat, an officer opened fire.
Framingham Battling Fire on Concord Street Sunday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in a building on Concord Street, near Route 9 intersection, on Sunday night. SOURCE will update we have more facts.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
