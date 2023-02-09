Read full article on original website
Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The robbery suspect who punched a DTLR employee and threatened to kill the staff as he stole clothes is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened at 10612 Lorain Ave. around noon on Feb. 6, according to police.
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
2 drive-by shootings connected: Elyria officials say
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A second drive-by shooting is under investigation in Elyria and officials said the crimes are connected. The first drive-by shooting happened two months ago. The most recent drive-by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. 19 News has reached...
Maple Heights police investigating woman’s ‘suspicious death’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a Maple Heights woman early Sunday morning. Maple Heights and Bedford Heights fire departments responded to a smell of smoke in an apartment complex in the 16200 block of Maple Heights Boulevard at about 4:25 a.m. While...
US Marshals offer reward for Cleveland man wanted for murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Joshua Lynch, 35, who is suspected of a homicide on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Joshua Lynch is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole...
Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from a Target parking lot on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The two suspects stole a dark blue 2019 Kia Forte from 3100 West 117th St. on...
Cleveland police: 2 teenagers shot, taken to hospital
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot on Saturday night in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Division of Police officials told 3News the shooting happened at...
Cleveland police officer, accused of punching a juvenile and waving gun at party, hit with lengthy suspension
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An off-duty Cleveland police officer, accused of causing chaos at a Lakewood July 4th party when he punched a 15-year-old in the face and waved his city-issued gun around, has been suspended for 20 days without pay, city records show. Michael Glick, a patrol officer, initiated...
2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:00 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
Cleveland police search for suspect accused of killing the mother of his child
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting the mother of his seven-year-old daughter. According to court documents, Joshua Lynch is charged with aggravated murder. Cleveland police said Lynch killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8. Her...
Euclid police shoot dog during kidnapping investigation, dog put down
Euclid police encountered an aggressive dog during a kidnapping investigation, it charged at and chased the officers resulting in officers shooting the dog several times, according to Euclid police.
US Marshals arrest 2 wanted for taking Ohio child; part of sting targeting violent crime
Two suspects wanted for kidnapping an Ohio child were captured by U.S. Marshals in Cleveland last month.
Father accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping his child in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they say shot and killed his child’s mother and then kidnapped their 7-year-old child. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead inside a car in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Huntmere Avenue near East 161st Street, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
2 boys struck by gunfire Saturday in Tremont
The shootings happened Saturday near the intersection of West 7th and Jefferson avenues, police said Sunday.
Cleveland police searching for two missing fishermen
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The search for two Cleveland men is continuing Monday after they went missing following a family gathering last week, police said. Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, left a gathering Friday to go fishing. Family members told officers on Saturday that the men never returned,...
OVI suspect passes out behind wheel: Lakewood Police Blotter
An officer at 2:06 a.m. Jan. 27 found a male driver passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on South Marginal Drive at McKinley Avenue. The driver was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and the car was towed. Theft: Edgewater Drive. On Feb. 1, an apartment resident...
Metroparks police find the bodies of 2 men in Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Metroparks police officers found the bodies of two men in Lake Erie, off the East 55th Street Marina, Monday afternoon said Cleveland police. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is now working to officially identify the victims. Cleveland police and Metroparks police had been searching the water...
1 arrested after stolen car flips over on I-90 West in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was arrested Saturday afternoon after a stolen car flipped over on I-90 West in Cleveland, according to police officials. ODOT said the crash shut down the two righthand lanes at West 98th Street and West Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. Cleveland...
Metroparks police recover two bodies from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks police officers recovered the bodies of two men in Lake Erie this morning, authorities said. The office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner has not confirmed the identities. Last week, two fishermen from Cleveland went missing following a family gathering Friday, police said. Elce...
Suspect wanted for passing several counterfeit $100 bills in Lorain, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of passing several counterfeit $100 bills is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Lorain Police are also warning businesses to carefully inspect all cash that comes through. Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect...
