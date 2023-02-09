ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings. East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads. Officers were...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 drive-by shootings connected: Elyria officials say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A second drive-by shooting is under investigation in Elyria and officials said the crimes are connected. The first drive-by shooting happened two months ago. The most recent drive-by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. 19 News has reached...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for Cleveland man wanted for murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Joshua Lynch, 35, who is suspected of a homicide on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Joshua Lynch is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police: 2 teenagers shot, taken to hospital

CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot on Saturday night in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Cleveland Division of Police officials told 3News the shooting happened at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening. Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:00 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center. The 16-year-old was grazed...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Father accused of killing child’s mother, kidnapping his child in Cleveland’s North Collinwood neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are searching for a 35-year-old man who they say shot and killed his child’s mother and then kidnapped their 7-year-old child. Jovon Lynch, 34, of Cleveland was found dead inside a car in the shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday on Huntmere Avenue near East 161st Street, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police searching for two missing fishermen

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The search for two Cleveland men is continuing Monday after they went missing following a family gathering last week, police said. Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, left a gathering Friday to go fishing. Family members told officers on Saturday that the men never returned,...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Metroparks police find the bodies of 2 men in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Metroparks police officers found the bodies of two men in Lake Erie, off the East 55th Street Marina, Monday afternoon said Cleveland police. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is now working to officially identify the victims. Cleveland police and Metroparks police had been searching the water...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Metroparks police recover two bodies from Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks police officers recovered the bodies of two men in Lake Erie this morning, authorities said. The office of the Cuyahoga County medical examiner has not confirmed the identities. Last week, two fishermen from Cleveland went missing following a family gathering Friday, police said. Elce...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
