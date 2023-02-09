Read full article on original website
11 details you may have missed in 'The Flash' trailer featuring Michael Keaton's Batman
Insider rounds up a few Batman details you may have missed if you didn't watch the official trailer and the Super Bowl spot with additional footage.
thedigitalfix.com
The best DC villains
Who are the best DC villains? Sure, we all love a good superhero, but there’s something about the villains of any story that is just so exciting and fascinating to watch. From their motivations and maniacal methods, to the destruction and chaos they cause, bad guys are simply a lot of fun.
EW.com
The Flash movie trailer with Ezra Miller reveals Michael Keaton's Batman return
After a lengthy gestation period while DC Studios got its new film slate together, The Flash movie is officially racing full tilt toward theaters. But can it leave the controversies surrounding its star in the dust?. The massive pop culture pedestal that is Super Bowl Sunday gave us the very...
thedigitalfix.com
All the Joker actors ranked
Who are the best Joker actors? A fair share of thespians have had a crack at portraying the Batman villain: whether it be through TV series, superhero blockbusters, or complicated thriller movies. Some have donned the clown makeup in full, while others kept their portrayal to the recording studio. Whatever...
James Gunn Says Ezra Miller's The Flash Is 'Probably One of the Greatest Superhero Movies Ever Made'
DC Studios exec Peter Safran said Ezra Miller is "making enormous progress" while staying "completely committed to their recovery" James Gunn has high praises for the upcoming The Flash movie. The superhero film was mostly completed before its star Ezra Miller made months of headlines for a string of alarming behavior that included erratic social media rants, arrests and court appearances. Now, the standalone action film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 16. Gunn (who, in October, was named as the new co-CEO of DC Studios at Warner...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn announces new ‘Batman’ movie featuring the unexpected debut of another Wayne
James Gunn has just announced that his future DCU line-up will involve a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold. The film will introduce fans to the new version of the Caped Crusader in the DCU (different from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s incarnation) and debut him alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne.
Brendan Fraser Lost Superman Role in J.J. Abrams-Scripted Film Due to ‘Studio Politics,’ Auditioned After Paul Walker: ‘I Felt Disappointed’
Somewhere in the multiverse, Brendan Fraser landed the role of Superman in the early 2000s when Warner Bros. recruited then-screenwriter J.J. Abrams to pen a new film about the Man of Steel. In our world, Fraser lost out on the role. The Oscar nominee recently opened up to Howard Stern about what it was like being a contender for Superman. Abrams’ script, “Superman: Flyby,” courted all of the biggest names in Hollywood at the time. “Everyone in town was reading for Superman,” Fraser said. “Like, again, we’re testing I think six or seven guys in 2002/2003. Paul Walker, I remember Paul...
Constantine sequel with Keanu Reeves still Hellblazing ahead amid new DC slate
Remember that sequel to 2005's Constantine starring Keanu Reeves? How could you not? The Hollywood A-lister has been working for years to make it happen. Well, rest assured that, even in the face of a lot of reshuffling of the DC superhero slate, the film is still happening. A spokesperson...
DC's First Trailer for 'The Flash" Reveals the Return of a Fan-Favorite Batman
After literal years of anticipation, DC fans can finally say they've seen the official trailer for The Flash. The upcoming superhero movie — which is inspired by the 2011 DC Comics crossover event Flashpoint — sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) use his superpowers to travel back in time to prevent his mother's murder. However, when his attempt to save his family accidentally changes the future, the Scarlet Speedster finds himself trapped in an alternate reality without metahumans.
bleedingcool.com
Batman and The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4 Preview: Joker Speaks Now
The Joker crashes a wedding in this preview of Batman and the Joker: The Deadly Duo #4. Welcome to this preview of Batman and The Joker: The Deadly Duo #4! In this issue, Batman and The Joker are at it again, and this time The Joker has crashed a wedding! As I write this preview, I'm joined by Bleeding Cool's AI Writing Assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, please give us your thoughts on this preview and try not to try to take over the world this time.
Leslie Grace breaks silence on axing of the 'Batgirl' movie: 'There was definitely potential for a good film'
In spite of the fact that "Batgirl" won't be seen by audiences, titular star Leslie Grace says she is proud of the movie and cautiously optimistic about the character's future.
The Flash official synopsis teases the role of Michael Keaton's Batman – and General Zod
Two major DC characters return in The Flash
Brendan Fraser Speaks Out on Rejoining the DC Universe After Batgirl and Doom Patrol Cancellations
In the midst of Brendan Fraser's Hollywood resurgence, the actor has found himself filling two roles in projects related to DC Comics. First, the actor provided the voice for Robotman in all four seasons of HBO Max's Doom Patrol, before being cast as Firefly in DC's now-canceled Batgirl movie. Despite his latest live-action superhero role ...
Jonathan Majors on Heath Ledger's Joker and creating complex villains for Creed and Ant-Man
From the boxing ring to the multiverse, Jonathan Majors is here to conquer Hollywood. After making a name for himself with critically acclaimed roles in projects like The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Lovecraft Country, the Texas native will soon play major roles in a pair of billion-dollar franchises. First he'll take over the gauntlet from Thanos as the new big bad of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, unveiling his Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (out Feb. 17). And just weeks later, he'll join the Rockyverse in Creed III as Damian Anderson, a childhood friend of Michael B. Jordan's Adonis "Donnie" Creed with an Ivan Drago-size chip on his shoulder.
bleedingcool.com
Flashpoint Superman Save the Day with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse
McFarlane Toys is tapping into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of exclusive releases like Superman from a different timeline. The Flashpoint Universe lives on as McFarlane Toys takes DC Comics fans back with their latest retailer exclusive Build-A-Figure wave. Releasing as the newest Target Exclusive set of DC Multiverse figures, Project Superman has arrived. Superman will now join Flashpoint Aquaman in the wave of four figures with the ability to build Flashpoint Cyborg. This weakened Krypton has been held captive for years and is not on the street he should be. As war rages on between Atlantis and Themyscira, Flash and the last heroes of Earth could use Superman on their side right about now. McFarlane captures the non-buff hero nicely with a slick Project suit and a new head sculpt. Supes can be found right here for $24.99 with an April 2023 release. Be on the lookout for Aquaman in Target Stores now, as well as the rest of the wave arriving throughout the year.
1053rnb.com
Running Through Time: Michael Keaton Steals The Show In The Official Trailer For ‘The Flash’
Before the Super Bowl last night, Warner Bros debuted the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming super hero film The Flash. Click inside to check it out!. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpower to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. When his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian…albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?
