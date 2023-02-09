McFarlane Toys is tapping into the DC Multiverse once again with a new set of exclusive releases like Superman from a different timeline. The Flashpoint Universe lives on as McFarlane Toys takes DC Comics fans back with their latest retailer exclusive Build-A-Figure wave. Releasing as the newest Target Exclusive set of DC Multiverse figures, Project Superman has arrived. Superman will now join Flashpoint Aquaman in the wave of four figures with the ability to build Flashpoint Cyborg. This weakened Krypton has been held captive for years and is not on the street he should be. As war rages on between Atlantis and Themyscira, Flash and the last heroes of Earth could use Superman on their side right about now. McFarlane captures the non-buff hero nicely with a slick Project suit and a new head sculpt. Supes can be found right here for $24.99 with an April 2023 release. Be on the lookout for Aquaman in Target Stores now, as well as the rest of the wave arriving throughout the year.

11 HOURS AGO