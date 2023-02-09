Submitted by Chris Saunders. This month University Place Chief of Police, Greg Premo, will be speaking at United for University about public safety in University Place. He will be available to comment on our community safety and potential changes in the policing laws being consider in this legislative session. We meet Wednesday, February 15th from 11:30 to 1:00 pm in our regular meeting room at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8101 27th Street West in the lower Lounge. Hope to see everyone there.

