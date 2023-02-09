Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Suburban Times
Chief Greg Premo to speak at United for University Place Wednesday.
Submitted by Chris Saunders. This month University Place Chief of Police, Greg Premo, will be speaking at United for University about public safety in University Place. He will be available to comment on our community safety and potential changes in the policing laws being consider in this legislative session. We meet Wednesday, February 15th from 11:30 to 1:00 pm in our regular meeting room at University Place Presbyterian Church at 8101 27th Street West in the lower Lounge. Hope to see everyone there.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County seeks input on opportunities, services for children aged birth to 25
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County invites community members invested in the healthy growth and development of children to join the Birth to 25 (B25) Advisory Board at the second Build the Bridge event convening on Feb. 24 to discuss services and opportunities for youth and young adults. During this event,...
The Suburban Times
Help shape the future of Sprinker Recreation Center
Pierce County announcement. Help shape the future of Sprinker Recreation Center! Help us improve this community space for you, your family, friends, neighbors, and future generations. Take our survey and let us know your ideas at SprinkerIndoors.com.
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Celebrates Black History Month
City of Puyallup announcement. At our February 7, 2023, City Council Meeting, the City Council celebrates a Proclamation declaring February 2023 as Black History Month in Puyallup. In honor of the Proclamation and the month, the City has partnered with local community advocates to highlight another set of African American leaders. The theme for this year is “Empowerment” and the trailblazers who are positively empowering others in their respective industries. The following individuals are local leaders, empowering others to be their absolute best.
The Suburban Times
Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February and March
Sound Transit announcement. Construction and testing are happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area, including crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, testing systems, and repairing damages to the concrete and rail along the alignment. The contract is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to complete or correct any issues along the project area.
The Suburban Times
Daytime work planned on eastbound SR 512 ramp to southbound SR 167 in Puyallup Feb. 15
PUYALLUP – From 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, travelers will notice a work zone on the eastbound State Route 512 ramp to southbound SR 167. While the ramp will remain open, crews will shift traffic around the work zone. To keep workers safe, avoid distractions and...
The Suburban Times
Ever wonder where water comes from?
Tacoma Public Utilities social media post. We use water every day, but have you ever wondered where it comes from? To help tell the story of Tacoma’s drinking water system, we created a free 16-page activity book. It’s perfect for teaching kids about their water. To download your own copy, visit MyTPU.org/HelloWater.
