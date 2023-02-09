Isabella Miller Duncan, 96 of Murrells Inlet, SC died Tuesday February 7, 2023 at Prince George Healthcare in Georgetown, SC. Mrs. Duncan was born in Kearny, NJ to the late Robert and Annie Miller. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star’s Arlington Chapter of Kearny, Faith Chapter of Pt. Pleasant and Wall Chapter of Springs Lake Heights, NJ. Mrs. Duncan was also a member of the Lady Guards Auxiliary of the Greater Pt. Pleasant area and past president of the Woman’s Club of Pt. Pleasant. After living in Kearny, and then Pt. Pleasant, she moved to Murrells Inlet where she enjoyed quilting. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas. Mrs. Duncan is survived by her daughter; Barbara (Tom) Hotaling, son; Thomas Duncan, grandchildren; Lauren Holland, Jason Hotaling, Megan Boorjian, Michael Duncan and four great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle, NJ. Memorial Donations maybe made to The Alzheimer’s Association at http://www.alz.org/sc/donate An online guestbook is available at http://www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.