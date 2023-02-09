Read full article on original website
In Style
Martha Stewart’s Smooth Complexion in That Viral Selfie Is Thanks to an $18 Collagen-Packed Mask
The Martha Stewart of my childhood is not the Martha Stewart of 2023. This is not a bad thing — just a surprise. When I was growing up, she was the patron saint of tidiness, etiquette, and organization. My mom would refer to her at least once a week when teaching my siblings and me how to make a bed using “hospital corners” or the proper way to clean a wood surface.
Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis set to turn beloved book series into TV show
Hollywood favorites, Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, are bringing a beloved book series to life. The two A-listers are set to star in an upcoming Prime Video series based on Patricia Cornwell's mega-popular Kay Scarpetta series, according to Deadline. Kidman will reportedly star as Scarpetta, a forensic pathologist crime...
Ty Herndon is Engaged to Boyfriend Alex: 'So Much Love and Light'
Country singer-songwriter Ty Herndon surprised fans on Thursday (Feb. 9) by praising God for his engagement to a partner named Alex. Per the "What Mattered Most" hit-maker's Instagram post, the couple met six months ago. It was the first time Herndon has gone public about the relationship. "It was important...
Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Goes Crazy’ for 1 Pasta Dish Matthew Broderick Makes Every Week
Sarah Jessica Parker brags about her husband Matthew Broderick's cooking skills, admitting 'everyone goes crazy' for one pasta dish the 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' star makes weekly.
Kristen Bell Thinks It’s ‘Fun’ That She and Husband Dax Shepard Disagree About ’99 Percent of the Things’
How they make it work! Kristen Bell opened up about how her husband, Dax Shepard, keeps her on her toes after nearly 10 years of marriage. "My husband keeps my mind and heart open and moving forward every single day, because he’s a challenger," the Veronica Mars alum, 42, told Real Simple in a Thursday, […]
Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’
“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
Jan Michael Vincent: The Sad, Tragic Life of the Former Disney Icon
Jan-Michael Vincent, the handsome actor who died at 73 in 2019, was a former child star and teen idol of Disney feature films like The World’s Greatest Athlete (1973) He also made his mark in Hollywood with prestigious TV-movies like Tribe (1971) and came to national prominence with 1980s TV series, Airwolf.
6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week
The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
Shania Twain Rocks Platinum Blonde Hair and We Can't Stop Staring
Blondes have more fun. We've heard it a million times. Looks like Shania Twain is testing the old adage for herself. The Candian-born singer-songwriter has swapped her signature chocolate waves for pin-straight, icy blonde locks. Twain dropped by a Republic Records event in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 sporting a vibrant orange gown, black leather jacket, and a contrasting, show-stopping platinum blonde wig. And we'll never be the same again.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Twitter praised the player for what he said.
msn.com
'Ghostbusters' actor lost his wife at 34 and left Hollywood to raise their twins, more stars who are widows or widowers
Slide 1 of 23: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...Rick Moranis became a widower when his wife of about five years, makeup artist Ann Belsky, died of breast cancer on Feb. 4, 1991 -- one day before her 35th birthday. The "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Ghostbusters" actor subsequently took a 24-year hiatus from Hollywood after her death to focus on raising their twins.Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Stars we lost in 2023.
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
John Travolta Honors Olivia Newton-John In Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday, February 12, and already the advertisements are rolling in. The commercials are as much a part of the event as the food, merchandise – oh, and the game. Some are quite famously humorous while others can be very powerfully poignant. This year, John Travolta can be seen in one especially meaningful Super Bowl ad that pays homage to the late, great Olivia Newton-John.
musictimes.com
Roberta Flack Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, Singer Can't Sing Because of a Health Condition
As Roberta Flack celebrates her birthday, let's find out what the iconic singer has been up to lately, considering she has been leading a successful career in the music industry for over 50 years!. Roberta Flack Bio. Roberta Cleopatra Flack was born on February 10, 1937 (1939, as per some...
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies
There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Famed Model Dies Unexpectedly
The fashion world is mourning the loss of one of its own after a young model died unexpectedly earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of tributes and condolences to his family and friends.
AOL Corp
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
thesource.com
Dave From The Legendary Rap Group De La Soul Has Passed Away
Easily one of my favorite albums of all time. De La Soul is Dead changed the way skits, production and lyrics sounded in hip hop. I felt instant sadness connected to my childhood finding out Dave from De La Soul had passed away. Allhiphop is reporting that one of our...
Halle Berry takes hard fall onstage at charity event: ‘I face planted’
Even Catwoman couldn’t land on her feet. Halle Berry took a hard tumble as she went onstage to present the 2023 Soaring Spirit Award for the Looking Beyond LA Luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Feb. 8. “If I see this on the internet, Van’s coming for you,” Berry said pointing towards her boyfriend Van Hunt. The “Die Another Day” star laughed off the embarrassing moment on her Instagram account. “Sometime you bust your a—,” Berry said. “What happened was…” “My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for...
John Cena Undergoes Drastic Transformation for New Movie Role
John Cena, 45, is nearly unrecognizable for his latest movie role!. The star was photographed on set in Melbourne with almost clown-like makeup, including a powder-white face, black drawn-on eyebrows, and red lips. His costume consisted of a baggy shirt, loose vest, and dark pants. DaillyMail.com reports his wife Shay...
