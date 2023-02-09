Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Yardbarker
Brown Hits Ground Running With Astros
Dana Brown warned everyone that he would not ease into his new role as general manager of the Houston Astros. He immediately signed young standout pitcher Cristian Javier to an extension through 2027 reportedly worth $64 million. Brown is also working on long term deals with franchise staples Jose Altuve,...
Astros Formally Announce Patch Sponsor
Occidental Petroleum has been officially announced as the Houston Astros new patch sponsor.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Being viewed as backup
Garcia is being viewed as a backup for the White Sox this season, per LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune. Garcia drew quite a bit of playing time under former manager Tony La Russa, but new skipper Pedro Grifol is expected to lean more toward Romy Gonzalez and Lenyn Sosa for the starts at second base. The offseason addition of Andrew Benintendi -- and the rise of top prospect Oscar Colas -- will also cloud the path for Garcia to get looks in the corner outfield. The lack of an everyday role means most fantasy managers can fade Garcia in drafts.
CBS Sports
Astros' Matt Gage: Claimed off waivers by Houston
Gage was claimed off waivers by the Astros on Monday. The Astros had an opening on their 40-man roster, and Gage fills that spot. The left-hander was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays after Toronto at the end of January to make room for Chad Green after his two-year, $8.5 million deal became official. Gage posted a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings with Toronto, and also had a 2.34 ERA with Triple-A Buffalo in those 40 appearances. He'll have a chance to win one of the final spots in the Houston bullpen during the Grapefruit League.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Kevin Plawecki: Latches on with Bucs
Plawecki signed a minor-league contract with the Pirates on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports. Though he won't be heading into spring training as a member of the Pirates' 40-man roster, Plawecki may be in the best position to make the Opening Day squad as the No. 2 backstop behind Austin Hedges. Beyond Hedges, prospect Endy Rodriguez is the only other catcher on the 40-man roster, but the 22-year-old doesn't have any prior big-league experience and has three minor-league options remaining, making him a strong candidate to head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the year. Plawecki, meanwhile, owns a .235/.313/.341 slash line (80 wRC+) over parts of eight seasons in the majors, though he's coming off a rough 2022 campaign in which he spent time with both the Red Sox and Rangers organizations.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Resumes baseball activities
Haggerty (groin) has resumed baseball activities, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Divish reports that Haggerty underwent surgery to repair a grade 2 adductor strain, but the Mariners aren't confirming the operation. The 28-year-old was a pleasant surprise for Seattle in 2022 before the injury, contributing a .738 OPS with five homers and 13 stolen bases in 14 attempts over 201 plate appearances. If healthy, Haggerty should be a utility option for the Mariners in 2023 with the ability to play all three outfield spots with some history at both second and third base.
Report: Texans add two new coaches to staff, including one Houston native
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have settled on a new offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Bobby Slowik, 35, has been with the San Francisco 49ers since 2017. He was the team's defensive quality control coach for two years before becoming an offensive assistant. He spent the last two years as their passing game coordinator.
Formal Names Make Comeback In Majors
Baseball history is steeped in nicknames — not only for teams but also for players. The list seems endless, from Babe Ruth to Chipper Jones, with Whitey Ford, Sparky Anderson, and Vinegar Bend Mizell among those that are best-remembered.
CBS Sports
Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Likely limited to start spring
Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Pomeranz (elbow) will likely be limited to start spring training, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Pomeranz didn't pitch at all in 2022 while he recovered from flexor tendon surgery over the summer of 2021 . The southpaw has been an effective option when he's healthy, and Melvin believes that he'll be ready for the start of the season even with limitations to begin the Cactus League. In his 44.1 innings of work in 2020-21 before the injury, Pomeranz registered a 1.62 ERA and 59:20 K:BB over 47 appearances.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Competing for Opening Day role
Walker will attend big-league spring training and will be given a chance to compete for the Cardinals' Opening Day starting role in right field, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The Cardinals' top prospect, Walker is coming off a banner 2022 campaign in which he submitted a .304/.386/.508 slash line while...
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook expected to join Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat if buyout happens, per report
When the Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to Utah before the trade deadline, it was never expected that he would stay there. He hasn't officially been bought out by the Jazz yet, but the expectation is that he will be soon, and when that happens, the indication that he will join either the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat.
