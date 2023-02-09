ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans kicked off an investigation Monday into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic requested information...
Interior secretary hires Native American as legal counsel

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Native American attorney who oversaw New Mexico's Indian Affairs Department has been tapped to serve as a top legal adviser to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The department announced the appointment of Lynn Trujillo as senior counsel to the secretary...
Aliens? Lack of US info on shootdowns breeds wild ideas

WASHINGTON (AP) — With few confirmed details from President Joe Biden’s White House, the downing of three unknown aerial objects in as many days by U.S. fighter jets has prompted wild speculation about what they were and where they came from. It even fell to his press secretary on Monday to announce earnestly there was no indication of “aliens or extraterrestrial activity.”
Biden to award Medal of Honor to Vietnam-era Army officer

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the first Black officers to lead a Special Forces team in combat will receive the nation's highest award for bravery in battle nearly 60 years after his commanding officer first recommended him for the prestigious Medal of Honor. President Joe Biden called retired U.S....
Boston mayor files plan to fight city’s skyrocketing rents

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu filed a plan Monday meant to address the city's skyrocketing rents. The Democrat made rent control, or rent stabilization, a centerpiece of her 2021 mayoral campaign, despite the fact that voters in Massachusetts approved a 1994 ballot question banning rent control statewide.
