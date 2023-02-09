ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Lawsuit seeks floor vote on Hochul’s rejected top judge pick

By MICHAEL HILL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5obE_0ki8rDIk00
FILE — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals nominee, Hector D. LaSalle, gives testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jan. 18, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Three weeks after a state Senate committee rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s pick for chief judge of New York’s highest court, a lawmaker filed suit Thursday seeking to force a full floor vote on the nominee.

Republican state Sen. Anthony Palumbo sued the Senate and multiple Democrats in the majority, challenging the Judiciary Committee’s rejection of Hector LaSalle’s nomination to run New York’s judicial system as head of the state Court of Appeals.

Palumbo, the committee’s ranking Republican, claimed the state constitution doesn’t give the panel the last word.

“A vote of a mere committee of the Senate — here, the Judiciary Committee — does not satisfy the constitutional requirement of advice and consent. The Constitution does not delegate that authority to a committee,” according to the lawsuit filed in state court in Suffolk County.

Some of Hochul’s fellow Democrats opposed her choice of LaSalle, who would be the first Latino to lead the seven-member high court. Progressive activists, labor leaders and liberal senators claimed his record as an appellate judge is too conservative for such an influential position.

Supporters of LaSalle, who presides over one of four state appellate districts, accuse his critics of unfairly characterizing his views based on a handful of cases.

Politics

The committee rejected him after hours of questioning, and thus fulfilled its legal duty, Senate Democrats said.

“It is embarrassing but not surprising that the Senate Republicans have no basic understanding of law or the constitution,” Mike Murphy, a spokesman for Senate Democrats, wrote in an email.

Hochul also has said the full Senate should vote on LaSalle. She has not said whether she would pursue her own lawsuit, nominate another judge or choose another option. Her administration also declined to comment on the Republican’s lawsuit.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Biden is putting judges who know voting rights and abortion rights on the bench

While Republicans continue their assault on voting rights and abortion rights, it’s significant that President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees for the federal trial and appeals courts with experience in these areas moved closer to confirmation. Among the dozens of nominees who advanced through the Senate Judiciary Committee late...
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

South Dakota Senator Censured, Unsuspended After ‘Suckling’ Scandal

A week after suspending state Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the South Dakota Senate voted Wednesday to censure and reinstate the Republican, despite a pending lawsuit in which she claimed the legislature violated her First Amendment rights over the temporary removal. Frye-Mueller found herself in hot water after was accused of harassing one of her staffers with a string of unsavory comments about vaccines and breastfeeding, including suggesting that she suckle her own husband to get her milk to come in instead of feeding her child formula. The vote comes after a near-unanimous recommendation early Wednesday morning to remove the suspension. “We believe that is enough to appropriately address the matter and to make the statement to all legislators that your conduct with staff members must be above reproach,” said Sen. David Wheeler. “You must talk with them, and interact with them, professionally. There is no leeway in that.” Following the passage, Frye-Mueller has resumed full voting rights.Read it at NewsCenter1
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Announces Retirement

It felt like just yesterday that the 2022 Midterm elections were held, but we are already squarely into the 2024 election cycle, and are already learning about who candidates may be for various positions, up to and including presidents.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
679M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy