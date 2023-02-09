ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Stats suggest VHS exceeds “no-kill” industry benchmark

By Jana Garrett
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGq5Q_0ki8pxXE00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) released its 2022 statistics, and the shelter says it has achieved an above-average save rate.

Officials say, “We are excited to announce that the VHS reached a 93% save rate in 2022, placing the shelter above the national ‘no-kill’ industry threshold and achieving our highest live release rate to date.”

VHS says some other highlights of their statistics include:

  • Adoptions slowed down significantly while intakes remained about the same, which resulted in fuller shelters and longer lengths of stay for the animals.
  • Despite its challenges, the VHS still achieved its highest live release rate ever at 93%.
  • While according to industry standards VHS could be considered a “no-kill” shelter, VHS does not use that term. VHS says “no-kill” is a misleading and often overused marketing term in the animal welfare industry that creates divisiveness between organizations who are all working toward the same goals. For more information on that, please go here .
  • 669 animals were transferred in, over half of whom came from Evansville Animal Care and Control.
  • More than 1,000 animals benefited from foster care.
  • VHS dogs took 43 Saturday walks in the park and 533 weekday trips through the Cardio for Canines and Mutt’s Morning out programs.
  • 4,630 children received Humane Education programming.
  • Almost 7,000 animals were fixed in 2022, preventing overpopulation, and one of them was the Davidson Rausch Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic’s 100,000th surgery since it opened in 2007.
People can donate to VHS here .

You can see more of VHS’s stats below.

2023-Infograph-1 Download

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

 

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

