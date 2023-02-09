Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Write The Usos Off TV Due To Upcoming Trip To Canada
As seen on WWE SmackDown this week, Jey Uso reunited with Jimmy Uso to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. The twins had a successful title defense. Jimmy asked Jey about his loyalty to The Bloodline after the match. Jey didn’t give a definitive answer....
bodyslam.net
Malakai Black Says His Creative Ideas Are Not Always Processed In AEW
The leader of the House Of Black, alongside Brody King and Buddy Matthews, found some form of success in Tony Khan’s company. Despite that, many fans felt Black didn’t quite live up to his potential in AEW. While speaking on the HardLore Stories podcast, Malakai Black addressed the...
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Told WWE Superstar To Start Using The F5 After Brock Lesnar’s Early 2000’s Departure
Vince wanted to see someone continue using the F5 finisher after Brock Lesnar left the company. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan dropped a bombshell revelation. According to Morgan, Vince McMahon had approached him with a proposition to continue the legacy of Lesnar’s legendary F5. Morgan claimed that McMahon himself had approached him and asked him to start using the maneuver, following Lesnar’s departure from the company.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Discusses Instances Of WWE Contract Tampering With AEW Talent
AEW held a mandatory talent meeting at the Dynamite tapings last year. Tony Khan was reportedly “fired up” at the meeting as well, where he addressed topics such as contract tampering. The mandatory meeting included The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone. It was...
bodyslam.net
MJF Still Calls Cody Rhodes For His “Masterful Opinion”
Now that Cody Rhodes is blowing up in the WWE, fans wonder whether he still keeps in touch with friends in the AEW. It looks like Cody Rhodes still keeps up with many people from the promotion that he co-founded, including the current AEW World Champion MJF. While speaking to...
bodyslam.net
Matt Morgan Was Supposed To Return To WWE At The 2014 Royal Rumble
After departing from WWE, Morgan took on several wrestling opportunities with TNA/IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling before ultimately retiring from full-time wrestling in 2014. While speaking during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Morgan revealed that he was supposed to make his return to WWE during the...
bodyslam.net
AEW Books Litany Of Matches For AEW Dynamite Next Week
AEW have announced a litany of matches for AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will square off against La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH and Perro Peligroso) in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match next week on Dynamite. AEW announced that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will square off against La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH and Perro Peligroso) in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match next week on Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio Exchange Masks After SmackDown
As seen on last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, four talented Superstars – Rey Mysterio, Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, and Santos Escobar – went head-to-head in a fatal-four way match with the winner becoming the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship held by GUNTHER. It was Madcap Moss who won the match in the end.
bodyslam.net
Baron Corbin Responds To A Fan Calling For His WWE Release In Now Deleted Tweet
Baron Corbin’s character continued to evolve and he underwent a transformation into “Happy Corbin.” This iteration of the character quickly became one of the most despised heels in WWE, drawing intense reactions from fans. After a brief hiatus from WWE television, Corbin returned to the ring, this time as Baron Corbin and joined forces with WWE veteran, JBL.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (2/10/23)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on February 10. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, on February 7. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. Tank Ledger def. Kale Dixon. Lash Legend def. Dani...
bodyslam.net
Dijak Is Selling His WWE Vengeance Day Gear With Proceeds Going To Jay Briscoe’s Family
The ROH Hall of Famer was tragically involved in a fatal car accident last month. The Delaware State Police confirmed that another driver crossed the center line and collided with his vehicle head-on. The police are currently investigating the incident. As previously reported, a donation page was set up by...
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Wants To Lead The WWE Locker Room By Example Like John Cena
John Cena emerged in the early 2000s to become the face of WWE for well over fifteen years. The Face that Runs Place carried the company on his back, carving out a Hall of Fame-worthy career and becoming the biggest star of his generation. Moreover, Cody Rhodes worked with John...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Names Who He Would Like To Crossover To The WWE From The NFL
Crossovers are a favorite in professional wrestling, as many fans are aware. The world of wrestling always likes to try to attract crossover fans from other forms of entertainment, whether it’s a contemporary crossover with characters like Bad Bunny or the Impractical Jokers or a crossover from the past including figures like David Arquette or Dennis Rodman.
bodyslam.net
D-Von Dudley Says He’d Return To WWE If Triple H Needed Him
D-Von Dudley has spoken very highly of the current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who leads the charge in WWE today. Furthermore, the former Reverend had worked closely with The Game over the years in developing the future of the company. However, that run came to an end last...
bodyslam.net
Betting Odds For WWE Elimination Chamber Matches Revealed
We now know the odds for next week’s Premium Live Event. According to betting odds courtesy of BetOnline, Austin Theory is the clear favorite to win the United States Title Elimination Chamber match. These odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number, while the underdog has a (+) and the bigger number.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Learn From Bloodline Storyline
The Bloodline’s current story arc has seen a lot of ups and downs, with many shocks along the way. However, the biggest shocker came at the 2023 Royal Rumble event when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns and ended his association with the Bloodline. This amazing storyline prompted former WCW president Eric Bischoff to state that Tony Khan should take notes from this amazing story produced by WWE in order to improve his own storytelling on AEW programming during the latest episode of his “83 Weeks” podcast.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown This Week’s Records An Increase In Final Viewership
The viewership numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Wrestlenomics reported on February 13 that WWE SmackDown on February 10 recorded a final average viewership of 2.468 million viewers. This is up from the 2.384 million viewers that the show recorded on February 3. Furthermore, Friday’s episode of SmackDown recorded a final key demo rating of 0.64, which is up from February 3’s 0.61 rating.
bodyslam.net
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Long Term Plans Of AEW Live Events
AEW has only done one non-televised live event in its three-year history, The House Always Wins, which took place in April 2021 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW signed Jeff Jarrett as both an on-screen talent and the Director of Business Development in November 2022. Jarrett’s arrival in AEW made it clear that Tony Khan has plans to incorporate live events in their programming schedule on a regular basis.
