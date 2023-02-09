Patricia Ricks is accused of beating her 8-year-old granddaughter to death in North Carolina. The child had severe injuries when taken to a hospital and died upon arrival. On February 7, shortly after 4 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a child was taken to the Emergency Room at Nash UNC Healthcare in North Carolina. The child reportedly suffered from severe injuries and unfortunately, was declared dead upon arrival at the local hospital.

