Texas State

LoneStar 92

2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
tourcounsel.com

Southwest Center Mall | Shopping mall in Dallas, Texas

Southwest Center Mall, formerly Red Bird Mall, is a shopping mall located in Dallas, Texas. Originally owned by the DeBartolo family, it opened in 1975. It was, and remains, the only major one located in the southern half of Dallas. Its original name, Red Bird Mall, came from the Red Bird area of Dallas in which it is located.
DALLAS, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
koxe.com

Hector Vasquez, 49, of Fort Worth

Hector Vasquez, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas raised in Comanche, Texas passed away February 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. A visitation with the family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas at 5:00 PM, Sunday, February 12, 2023 with the Rosary to follow at 6:00 PM. Mass...
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Enhanced security measures top of mind at Cameron Park Zoo amid recent Dallas Zoo leopard escape, monkey theft incidents

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are understandably concerned about zoo security following the recent Dallas Zoo incidents involving an escaped leopard and stolen monkeys. “It’s a little concerning because what kind of safety measures do they have that three animals were able to be stolen and or escaped?” Katie Assaf, a Houston-native visiting Cameron Park Zoo, said of the Dallas incidents.
WACO, TX
ecowatch.com

Two Years After Its Historic Deep Freeze, Texas Is Increasingly Vulnerable to Cold Snaps – and There are More Solutions Than Just Building Power Plants

Texans like to think of their state as the energy capital of the world. But in mid-February 2021, the energy state ran short of energy. An intense winter weather outbreak, informally dubbed Winter Storm Uri by the Weather Channel, swept across the U.S., bringing snow, sleet, freezing rain and frigid temperatures. Texas was hit especially hard, with all 254 counties under a winter storm warning at the same time.
TEXAS STATE
US105

What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Taylor Parker becomes seventh woman on Death Row in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor Parker is set to become the seventh woman on Death Row in Texas, following her sentencing Wednesday in Bowie County for the capital murder of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage. The baby did not survive. The last woman...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Replacement SNAP Benefits in Texas; Application and Deadline

Texas Health and Human Services announced the process of application and the deadline for the replacement SNAP benefits in selected counties. Application and Deadline for Replacement SNAP Benefits. Recent winter storms and power outages affected some counties in Central Texas recently that destroyed and damaged their food. The Texas Health...
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
MCGREGOR, TX
thedallasgarden.com

Easy Guide to Growing Potatoes in North Texas

Growing potatoes at home is easy and fun. In this guide, I’ll teach you the simple techniques for planting potatoes in your North Texas garden. Mid-February through early March is the best time for planting potatoes in North Texas. This gives potato plants enough time to get established before the intense heat arrives.
TEXAS STATE

