ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Talk KIT

Comments / 0

Related
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
News Talk KIT

Wait! Was Bill Murray Secretly in Yakima and Nobody Else Knew?

Every once in a while you hear of something in your own town, in your own backyard but nobody told you otherwise. Several times has someone like Kyle McLachlan been home for a charity function or something, but it's not like he's doing a meet and greet, he's just home probably spending time visiting family and friends. Or the time Betty White was in Yakima and only people at the ceremony knew about it.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

HA HA! Did You Honk At This Yakima ‘Loser’?

Did you honk at this "LOSER" this past Saturday in Union Gap at the corner of West Valley Mall Blvd and Longfibre Rd? Well, this "LOSER" is actually a pretty damn good sport! She made a bet, lost it, took the consequences in stride, and looked good while doing it!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

New ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ Sequels Are in the Works

Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney and wasting no time restarting several of the company’s biggest and most lucrative franchises. During Disney’s earnings call, he revealed that the company has new sequels in the works from Toy Story and Frozen, as well as the first sequel from the popular Zootopia movie from 2016. This will be the fifth Toy Story and the third Frozen.
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy