Here's what happens if Fetterman's health complications force him to resign
Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was hospitalized earlier this week after feeling “lightheaded,” reviving concerns about the Pennsylvania Democrat’s health just one month into his Senate term.
SFGate
George Santos and the Case of the Missing $365,000
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has spent his campaign money in plenty of conspicuous ways, from lavish hotel stays in Las Vegas and Palm Beach, Florida, to an unusual slew of payments for exactly $199.99 — 2 cents below the threshold where receipts would be required. But deep within Santos’...
