411mania.com

List of Producers For Last Week’s AEW Dynamite

– Fightful Select has some details on the producers assigned to last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings:. * Pat Buck produced AEW World Champion MJF vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a title eliminator bout. * BJ Whitmer produced The Bunny vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in another title...
GCW Jersey J-Cup Tournament Session One Results: Opening Round Matches

Game Changer Wrestling held the first night of the GCW Jersey J-Cup tournament, which featured opening round matches. It happened earlier today in Jersey City, NJ. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Match: Jordan Oliver def. Alex Shelley. * Jersey J-Cup 2023 Opening Round Scramble...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ICW: No Holds Barred Volume 41 Results 2.11.23: Double Title Match, More

ICW held volume 41 of its No Holds Barred series on Saturday, with a double championship match main event and more. PW Ponderings has the full results from the show, which you can check out below:. * AKIRA defeated Lou Nixon. * Donny Darko defeated Ba Rose. * Eric Ryan...
Impact Wrestling Loses Viewers For Thursday’s Episode, Rating Is Even

Wrestlenomics reports that Thursday’s episode of Impact Wresting dropped in viewers from the week before. The show had 81,000 viewers, down from the February 2nd episode, which had 95,000. The show also had a 0.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which is even with the week before. It...
Hall’s Rampage Review – 2.10.23

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We are still in Texas with less than a month to go before Revolution. That should make for a few interesting weeks but this week’s lineup doesn’t exactly offer much in the way of hope. The Blackpool Combat Club is here though and that is one of the better things Rampage could do. Let’s get to it.
EL PASO, TX
Various News: Britt Baker and Other Wrestlers Were At the Super Bowl, Latest WOW Ratings, Joey Janela Calls Himself The King Kong Bundy of AEW

– Several wrestlers and wrestling personality were at the Super Bowl last night. Britt Baker posted a photo of herself at the game. Meanwhile, Fightful Select adds that Orange Cassidy, Wardlow, and the Bella Twins were also there. Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and Justin Roberts were in town for Rob Gronkowski’s beach party.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose team up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Brian Cage vs. Jastin Taylor. * Josh Woods...
Hughes Brothers On Their AEW Dark Experience, Hoping For WWE Tryout

D-Von Dudley’s sons have had a busy year as the Hughes Brothers, and they recently talked about their options going forward. Terrell and Terrence Hughes made appearances on AEW Dark a few times in the past several months, and they spoke with The Run-In Podcast about their plans going foreward. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Madusa Recalls Being Called To Join The WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with Just Alyx (via Wrestling Inc), Madusa spoke about fixing her relationship with WWE back in 2015, which led to her returning to the company. Things were rocky when she jumped to WCW in the 90s and threw the WWE Women’s title in the trash. Here are highlights:
The Gunns Have Signed A New Deal With AEW

Fightful Select reports that the AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns have signed a new deal with the company. The two signed a new multi-year deal, but it’s unknown how long that deal is for. Austin Gunn originally signed back in January 2020. It was never announced when...
Liv Morgan Says Acting Interest Won’t Impact Her WWE Career

Liv Morgan is interested in perusing acting, but she says it won’t be impacting her time in WWE. Morgan spoke with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast and talked about her acting ambitions. You can check out a couple highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On her acting...
Possible Spoilers and Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, which includes possible spoilers for the show. – Wrestlers that are not advertised but in town for the show include MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Sami Zayn, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green and Adam Pearce. –...
List of Producers and Notes For Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. Michael Hayes produced the Paul Heyman & Sami Zayn segment, as well as the Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. Shane Helms produced Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs....

