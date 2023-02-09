ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Idaho State Journal

Idaho high school lockdown linked to suspect who called in school threats across U.S.

MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department said Friday that it appears the same suspect who called in an active shooter threat that forced Moscow High School to go into lockdown Wednesday called in similar threats to other schools in the U.S. Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Moscow police are forwarding the case to the FBI as the investigation continues to search for the suspect. On Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department received...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired

CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
CLARKSTON, WA
koze.com

ISP Investigating Semi Crash on US 12; Lewiston Man Uninjured

IDAHO COUNTY, ID – Idaho State Police officials are investigating a semi collision that occurred early Saturday at approximately 3:00 a.m. on US 12 at milepost 155.5 in Idaho County. That location is between the Jerry Johnson and Wendover campgrounds. “The driver of a 1994 Kenworth, a KW Baker...
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
dovercrimsonian.com

Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody

The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Mia Carlson

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident

PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend

LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
LEWISTON, ID
uwpexponent.com

Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later

Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: All Tri-State Hospital and Clinic Phone Lines Down

CLARKSTON, WA – At this time, all phone lines connected to Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Tri-State clinics, in both Lewiston and Clarkston, are currently down. “We are unable to receive incoming calls as well as make outgoing calls. Thank you for your [patience] while [we] resolve this issue. As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1,” officials say in a statement.
CLARKSTON, WA
Mia Carlson

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
SPOKANE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU

(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
MOSCOW, ID

