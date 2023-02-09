Read full article on original website
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Idaho high school lockdown linked to suspect who called in school threats across U.S.
MOSCOW — The Moscow Police Department said Friday that it appears the same suspect who called in an active shooter threat that forced Moscow High School to go into lockdown Wednesday called in similar threats to other schools in the U.S. Capt. Anthony Dahlinger said Moscow police are forwarding the case to the FBI as the investigation continues to search for the suspect. On Wednesday, the Moscow Police Department received...
Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired
CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
Traffic Stop for Improper Lane Change in Lewiston Ultimately Results in Woman Being Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine
LEWISTON, ID - On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at approximately 4:36 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department stopped a vehicle for an improper lane change while turning west onto 16th Avenue from 8th Street in Lewiston. During the stop, the driver was identified as 47-year-old Danette Page, a...
ISP Investigating Semi Crash on US 12; Lewiston Man Uninjured
IDAHO COUNTY, ID – Idaho State Police officials are investigating a semi collision that occurred early Saturday at approximately 3:00 a.m. on US 12 at milepost 155.5 in Idaho County. That location is between the Jerry Johnson and Wendover campgrounds. “The driver of a 1994 Kenworth, a KW Baker...
Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody
The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim
LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
Pullman Police Investigating Suspicious Incident
PULLMAN - The Pullman Police Department is attempting to gather more information about an alleged suspicious incident that occurred Friday evening. On February 3 at approximately 6:14 p.m., the Pullman PD responded to an apartment complex after receiving a report of a male subject that allegedly attempted to force his way into a female's apartment as she arrived home.
Lewiston Police Department Among Agencies Across Idaho Conducting Impaired Driving Emphasis Patrols Over Super Bowl Weekend
LEWISTON, ID - With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off the big game Sunday afternoon, the Lewiston Police Department will be stepping up patrols to enforce impaired driving laws. Throughout Super Bowl weekend, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are partnering up to promote safe, sober driving through a high-visibility enforcement campaign.
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later
Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
Pullman police investigating possible attempted abduction of WSU PhD student
PULLMAN, Wash. — Recent events on the Palouse over the last few months have understandably put the Pullman community on edge. And now there's even more concern after someone tried to force their way into a WSU student's apartment Friday night. "Oh my gosh that's scary because that's like...
Portion of Reservation Line Road in Nez Perce County to be Temporarily Closed Later This Month to Allow Crews to Replace Failed Culvert
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County's Reservation Line Road between Powers Avenue and Webb Canal Grade will be temporarily closed to all traffic between 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28 and 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, to allow crews to replace a failed culvert. The culvert replacement project is...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in a Latah County court.
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Orofino Woman Charged with Felony Grand Theft After Allegedly Stealing Funds from Orofino Youth Soccer
OROFINO, ID - Late last week, Orofino Police Department filed felony charges against an Orofino woman who allegedly stole funds from the Orofino Youth Soccer program, an Idaho non-profit corporation. Charges were filed against Cordi L McKinzie Romero, of Orofino, on February 2, 2023, according to the Orofino Police Department....
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
BREAKING: All Tri-State Hospital and Clinic Phone Lines Down
CLARKSTON, WA – At this time, all phone lines connected to Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Tri-State clinics, in both Lewiston and Clarkston, are currently down. “We are unable to receive incoming calls as well as make outgoing calls. Thank you for your [patience] while [we] resolve this issue. As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1,” officials say in a statement.
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
Idaho murders: WSU responds to report Bryan Kohberger was fired
Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is no longer enrolled at or employed by the Washington State University, where he was studying for a Ph.D.
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU
(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
