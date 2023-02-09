State College Public Works launches survey for resident feedback
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – The State College Public Works is looking for feedback and here’s how you can help.
The group is running a survey, to gain a better understanding of the community’s needs.
You can find the full survey here .
Latest Posts
- Biden has big plans for junk fees, a billionaire’s tax and paid leave. But can he actually enact them?
- NFL showcases safety protocols after Hamlin injury
- Louisiana community wants to save town mascot, alligator called Old Hardhide
- Local county fire and EMS services receive grants
- Scam victims getting checks from $125M settlement
It should take minutes to complete and any or all feedback you provide it greatly appreciated.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0