State College Public Works launches survey for resident feedback

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – The State College Public Works is looking for feedback and here’s how you can help.

The group is running a survey, to gain a better understanding of the community’s needs.

You can find the full survey here .

It should take minutes to complete and any or all feedback you provide it greatly appreciated.

