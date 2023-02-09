ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College Public Works launches survey for resident feedback

By Rebecca Parsons
STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) – The State College Public Works is looking for feedback and here’s how you can help.

The group is running a survey, to gain a better understanding of the community’s needs.

You can find the full survey here .

It should take minutes to complete and any or all feedback you provide it greatly appreciated.

