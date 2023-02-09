ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
FLORIDA STATE
wrestleview.com

Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen

Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
wrestlinginc.com

Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista

Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Is All About Sarah Logan’s New Valhalla Gimmick

Liv Morgan is no stranger to the WWE Universe. As one of the company’s most recognizable faces, she has been a part of the wrestling world for several years. It’s no secret that Morgan shares a special bond with Sarah Logan since their days in the NXT women’s division.
bodyslam.net

Matt Morgan Was Supposed To Return To WWE At The 2014 Royal Rumble

After departing from WWE, Morgan took on several wrestling opportunities with TNA/IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling before ultimately retiring from full-time wrestling in 2014. While speaking during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Morgan revealed that he was supposed to make his return to WWE during the...
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result

Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Pearce Clarifies His Relationship With Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has made a large number of enemies throughout his run as the "Tribal Chief," from Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins to Kevin Owens and John Cena. However, one man who doesn't appear to have any issues with him is WWE's resident authority figure, Adam Pearce. "There is no feud," Pearce claimed on Twitter. "There is mutual respect and understanding."
ringsidenews.com

Jordynne Grace Shows Off Big In White Underwear Video Drop

Jordynne Grace is a trailblazer in the female professional wrestling scene, renowned for her exceptional work ethic and unwavering dedication to her craft. Her impeccable physical condition is a testament to her commitment to maintaining strength and optimal health, making her a standout among her peers and firmly establishing her as a top-tier female wrestler in the industry. In fact, Grace decided to give fans a reason to be happy yet again recently.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return

Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
bodyslam.net

Vince McMahon Told WWE Superstar To Start Using The F5 After Brock Lesnar’s Early 2000’s Departure

Vince wanted to see someone continue using the F5 finisher after Brock Lesnar left the company. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan dropped a bombshell revelation. According to Morgan, Vince McMahon had approached him with a proposition to continue the legacy of Lesnar’s legendary F5. Morgan claimed that McMahon himself had approached him and asked him to start using the maneuver, following Lesnar’s departure from the company.
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns advertised for upcoming WWE Raw

Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw next month as the company moves closer to WrestleMania 39. “The Tribal Chief” is now advertised to appear at the Raw event on March 20 from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center. The arena is advertising him for the show.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wrestlinginc.com

D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive

While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
ringsidenews.com

Trish Stratus Shows Off Incredible Physique Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return

Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. In fact, she is still in terrific shape and showed it off, ahead of her rumored WWE return.
wrestlinginc.com

Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title

Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...

Comments / 0

Community Policy