Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tyrus Retains NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title At Nuff Said PPV
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus put his title on the line against Matt Cardona at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida aired on FITE TV. The match served as the main event of the show. Tyrus went over with...
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Superstar becomes a US Citizen
Former WWE Superstar Kizarny took to Facebook to announce that he has officially become a United States Citizen. Kizarny (real name) Nicholas Cvjetkovich in Toronto, Ontario Canada and is Serbo-Canadian. He was in WWE between 2006 and 2009. On March 9, 2009, Kizarny was released by WWE due to not showing up at an event.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
ringsidenews.com
WWE Never Planned To Split Up Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Title For WrestleMania 39
WWE is well on the road to WrestleMania 39, and fans already saw a big change of plans in front of their eyes as The Rock pulled out of the show of shows. A previously pencilled-in match against Roman Reigns will now go to Cody Rhodes, as the Undisputed Universal Championship is set to be defended.
Here's Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna's Super Bowl performance lived up to the hype and then some. The pageantry and carefully curated set list made for a unforgettable live music experience. It may surprise some, however, to learn that Rihanna didn't take a dime from the league in exchange for this performance. Believe ...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Is All About Sarah Logan’s New Valhalla Gimmick
Liv Morgan is no stranger to the WWE Universe. As one of the company’s most recognizable faces, she has been a part of the wrestling world for several years. It’s no secret that Morgan shares a special bond with Sarah Logan since their days in the NXT women’s division.
bodyslam.net
Matt Morgan Was Supposed To Return To WWE At The 2014 Royal Rumble
After departing from WWE, Morgan took on several wrestling opportunities with TNA/IMPACT and New Japan Pro Wrestling before ultimately retiring from full-time wrestling in 2014. While speaking during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Matt Morgan revealed that he was supposed to make his return to WWE during the...
PWMania
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off the Air, Pre-Show Dark Match Result
Butch defeated Giovanni Vinci in a dark match prior to Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. After SmackDown went off the air, two dark match main events took place. In a No Disqualification match, Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight, while Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Clarifies His Relationship With Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has made a large number of enemies throughout his run as the "Tribal Chief," from Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins to Kevin Owens and John Cena. However, one man who doesn't appear to have any issues with him is WWE's resident authority figure, Adam Pearce. "There is no feud," Pearce claimed on Twitter. "There is mutual respect and understanding."
PWMania
Early Spoilers for Tonight’s WWE RAW From Brooklyn, New York (2/13/2023)
The red brand’s final episode of RAW before this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE is being prepared by WWE. A few early creative spoilers for the show were reported by Fightful Select. For the show, WWE has called in MVP, Street Profits, Maximum Male Models, Alpha Academy, Chelsea Green,...
ringsidenews.com
Jordynne Grace Shows Off Big In White Underwear Video Drop
Jordynne Grace is a trailblazer in the female professional wrestling scene, renowned for her exceptional work ethic and unwavering dedication to her craft. Her impeccable physical condition is a testament to her commitment to maintaining strength and optimal health, making her a standout among her peers and firmly establishing her as a top-tier female wrestler in the industry. In fact, Grace decided to give fans a reason to be happy yet again recently.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
ringsidenews.com
Randy Orton Low-Key Preparing For WWE Return
Randy Orton has been out of action since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos. We exclusively covered the fact that his tag team partner, Matt Riddle, is not currently factored into WWE’s WrestleMania plans, but The Viper could be preparing for something. Randy Orton had lower...
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Told WWE Superstar To Start Using The F5 After Brock Lesnar’s Early 2000’s Departure
Vince wanted to see someone continue using the F5 finisher after Brock Lesnar left the company. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan dropped a bombshell revelation. According to Morgan, Vince McMahon had approached him with a proposition to continue the legacy of Lesnar’s legendary F5. Morgan claimed that McMahon himself had approached him and asked him to start using the maneuver, following Lesnar’s departure from the company.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns advertised for upcoming WWE Raw
Roman Reigns will be making a rare appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw next month as the company moves closer to WrestleMania 39. “The Tribal Chief” is now advertised to appear at the Raw event on March 20 from St. Louis, MO at the Enterprise Center. The arena is advertising him for the show.
wrestlinginc.com
D-Von Dudley's Sons Hid Offensive Sign From WWE Executive
While they haven't broken through on a major level yet, Terrell and Terrence Hughes – the sons of former WWE star and producer D-Von Dudley – have carved out a respectable career as a tag team so far, making notable appearances in both AEW and TNA. But if their in-ring fortune had been a little less kind, they could've become known as the two kids with the wrong sign at the wrong time.
ringsidenews.com
Trish Stratus Shows Off Incredible Physique Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return
Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. In fact, she is still in terrific shape and showed it off, ahead of her rumored WWE return.
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
Comments / 0