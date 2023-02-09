GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To help the conservation of eastern box turtles, John Ball Zoo is raising baby turtles to release into the wild this spring. The program is a partnership between the zoo, Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Called "head starting," the process of raising the turtles and releasing them back into the wild helps protect the turtles from predators.

