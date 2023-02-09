ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munising, MI

Comments / 0

Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Unidentified object shot down over Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — Officials temporarily closed the airspace above Lake Michigan Sunday, a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that a high altitude object was shot down this afternoon over Lake Huron. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

John Ball Zoo raising baby turtles to address population decline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To help the conservation of eastern box turtles, John Ball Zoo is raising baby turtles to release into the wild this spring. The program is a partnership between the zoo, Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Called "head starting," the process of raising the turtles and releasing them back into the wild helps protect the turtles from predators.
ALLENDALE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

WATCH: Kent Co. woman wins $450K on Big Spin lottery game

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A woman from Kent County is celebrating after winning $450,000 from the Michigan Lottery. Billi Thielke of Sand Lake, 57, won the money after spinning a prize wheel on The Big Spin show, hosted by Detroit basketball star John Salley. She was invited to participate after entering codes from non-winning Big Spin tickets online.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Multiple Michigan schools hit with 'swatting' attempts

MICHIGAN, USA — Fake threats reporting a shooting at multiple schools across Michigan are causing concern for parents Tuesday morning. The schools so far impacted are in Muskegon, Okemos, Detroit, Portage, Haslett, Saginaw, Ann Arbor and Jackson. Michigan State Police said there were also false reports of bomb threats...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy