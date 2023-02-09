Read full article on original website
'We get tomorrow': Allendale man who lost leg in December barn explosion finally returns home
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Nearly 50 days after a barn explosion nearly killed Carl Beintema, he's finally home. On Dec. 23, a barn explosion in Allendale critically injured 37-year-old Carl, who was trapped inside the burning barn. He had been welding when an undetected gas leak caused an explosion that blew the doors, siding and roof off the barn.
Michigan leaders react to object shot down over Lake Huron, Lake Michigan airspace closure
MICHIGAN, USA — Officials temporarily closed the airspace above Lake Michigan Sunday after an object was shot down over Lake Huron, a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Federal Aviation Administration said. Three U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that the high-altitude object was...
Unidentified object shot down over Michigan
MICHIGAN, USA — Officials temporarily closed the airspace above Lake Michigan Sunday, a press release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said. U.S. officials confirmed to ABC News that a high altitude object was shot down this afternoon over Lake Huron. The...
Comstock first responders rescue person trapped in loaded garbage truck
COMSTOCK, Mich. — Kalamazoo County first responders rescued a person who got trapped inside a loaded garbage truck Monday morning. Comstock Fire & Rescue said it happened on Gull Road. Several crews responded to the call and helped get the injured person out of the truck. Emergency personnel rushed...
Coast Guard warns of unsafe ice conditions after two major rescues on Great Lakes
SEBEWAING, Mich. — Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard saved two dozen people stranded on ice floes, or a sheet of floating ice, on the Great Lakes. The Coast Guard responded to two reports of people stranded on the ice in Michigan and Wisconsin. The first report came in to...
Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan
DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that would employ at least 2,500 people to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing electric vehicles. The plant, to be built on land being readied for industrial development about 100 miles...
John Ball Zoo raising baby turtles to address population decline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To help the conservation of eastern box turtles, John Ball Zoo is raising baby turtles to release into the wild this spring. The program is a partnership between the zoo, Grand Valley State University (GVSU) and the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. Called "head starting," the process of raising the turtles and releasing them back into the wild helps protect the turtles from predators.
WATCH: Kent Co. woman wins $450K on Big Spin lottery game
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A woman from Kent County is celebrating after winning $450,000 from the Michigan Lottery. Billi Thielke of Sand Lake, 57, won the money after spinning a prize wheel on The Big Spin show, hosted by Detroit basketball star John Salley. She was invited to participate after entering codes from non-winning Big Spin tickets online.
Multiple Michigan schools hit with 'swatting' attempts
MICHIGAN, USA — Fake threats reporting a shooting at multiple schools across Michigan are causing concern for parents Tuesday morning. The schools so far impacted are in Muskegon, Okemos, Detroit, Portage, Haslett, Saginaw, Ann Arbor and Jackson. Michigan State Police said there were also false reports of bomb threats...
Police searching for dark-colored SUV in targeted Georgetown Twp. shooting
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after nearly a dozen shots were fired into a Georgetown Township home Wednesday night, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. The situation happened around 9:05 p.m. in the area of City View and Creek Ridge Drive. Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Captain...
Jenison Bands holding fundraisers to send students to Macy's Thanksgiving parade
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — November is several months away, but the Jenison High School Band is already focused on Thanksgiving. The Jenison community is beginning to ramp up their fundraising efforts after their high school band was selected to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade back in April.
Michigan widows come together for dinner ahead of Valentine's Day
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The back room of Amore Trattoria Italiana is packed to the brim. There are dozens of people, a massive table, plates full of delicious food being delivered, and enough love to fill the whole restaurant. Just days before Valentine's Day, everyone in this room is...
