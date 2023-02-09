Read full article on original website
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Forsyth County Family's Kindness-Inspired T-Shirt Business Thrives, City Declares "Be Kind to Everyone" WeekKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Gwinnett County seeks input on proposed 28-mile Piedmont Pathway trail
The trail would run the width of Gwinnett from DeKalb to Barrow counties.
WGAU
Local briefs include BOE meeting in Oconee Co, armed robbery in Barrow Co
One person was killed in a weekend motorcycle accident in Hall County.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia doctor nixes insurance for flat-rate fee
Highland Urgent Care and Family Medicine's Dr. Nick Beaulieu he would no longer accept insurance, but instead would offer unlimited office visits for $100 per month. The pros and cons of deal.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Monroe Local News
Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
Here’s why the City of Atlanta is sending $10 million of COVID-19 funds to Washington
The Mayor's Office told Channel 2 Action News a major reason they are sending the money is because the hardships caused by COVID-19 diminished in late 2022.
Atlanta named top real estate market to watch in 2023 by National Association of Realtors
Atlanta is the top real estate market to watch in the country this year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The association, which represents 1.5 million members in residential and commercial real estate, selected the Top 10 markets to watch in their report: On the Horizon: Markets to Watch in 2023 and Beyond. The […] The post Atlanta named top real estate market to watch in 2023 by National Association of Realtors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Ralph Stokes first Black man elected president of Georgia golf association
Ralph Stokes of Marietta, a vice president with PGA Tour Superstore, was elected president of the Georgia State Golf Association on Saturday to become the first Black man to head the organization that oversees the state’s amateur game.
Sandy Springs terminates lease of gymnastics program helping underserved kids
The owner of a Sandy Springs gymnastics program at Hammond Park Gym says she’s fighting for her business to survive afte...
North Georgia residents dealt with downed trees, power outages Sunday
Crews across the region are still working on surveying the damage.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta
Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
Taste of Mableton festival will celebrate the new city
This year’s Taste of Mableton festival on April 15 will celebrate Mableton’s status as the newest and largest city in Co...
A closer look at state laws examined by Fulton DA in Trump probe
When Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced she was investigating potential criminal interference in Geor...
zobuz.com
Simone Harris| Atlanta, Georgia’s Top Entrepreneur in Real Estate and Trucking
Simone Harris is an Atlanta, Georgia native who is making waves in the real estate and trucking industries. She is proving to be one of the top entrepreneurs in the city, as she has built her business empire with great success. Through her hard work and dedication, Simone Harris has become a leader in the Atlanta area and is now widely recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in the real estate and trucking industries in the city.
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
Former Atlanta First Lady’s life celebrated by family and friends Monday morning
The celebration service for the first Black First Lady of Atlanta took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday morning. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom was the wife of Atlanta’s first Black Mayor Maynard Jackson when Jackson was elected in 1973. On a cool morning family and friends, including former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, made their way […] The post Former Atlanta First Lady’s life celebrated by family and friends Monday morning appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral held for Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, first wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first Black “First Lady” Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom will be laid to rest Monday. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom, known as Bunnie, passed away surrounded by her family in southwest Atlanta on Feb. 2. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom was thrust into public life as the...
