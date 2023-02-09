ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
Atlanta named top real estate market to watch in 2023 by National Association of Realtors

Atlanta is the top real estate market to watch in the country this year, according to the National Association of Realtors. The association, which represents 1.5 million members in residential and commercial real estate, selected the Top 10 markets to watch in their report: On the Horizon: Markets to Watch in 2023 and Beyond. The […] The post Atlanta named top real estate market to watch in 2023 by National Association of Realtors appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
Discover the Deepest Lake Near Atlanta

Atlanta is not only the capital of Georgia but is a major regional economic and cultural hub for the entire southeastern United States. Its subtropical climate makes winters generally mild but summers can be humid and blazing hot. That’s why so many locals as well as visitors to the state flock to nearby lakes to relax and cool off. Deep water often means cold water. So if you’re in Atlanta and need to cool off fast, where can you go? Let’s discover the deepest lake near Atlanta. But first, what’s the deepest lake in Georgia?
Simone Harris| Atlanta, Georgia’s Top Entrepreneur in Real Estate and Trucking

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
Former Atlanta First Lady’s life celebrated by family and friends Monday morning

The celebration service for the first Black First Lady of Atlanta took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church Monday morning. Burnella Hayes Jackson-Ransom was the wife of Atlanta’s first Black Mayor Maynard Jackson when Jackson was elected in 1973. On a cool morning family and friends, including former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, made their way […] The post Former Atlanta First Lady’s life celebrated by family and friends Monday morning appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
