ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

A McHenry High School basketball player had quite a surprise on senior night

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YxAm_0ki8n2xo00

MCHENRY, Ill. – A serious knee injury before the new year appeared to end the high school career of a basketball player from Wonder Lake.

But Lynette Alsot, who tore her ACL and meniscus in her right knee in December, was in for a big surprise when she showed up for senior night at McHenry Community High School on Wednesday evening.

“I was so blown out of the water and I was so excited,” said the Warriors forward when she was told about the opportunity to get on the floor one last time for the school.

Not only was Alsot going to suit up for the game against Central High School, but she was inserted into the starting lineup by head coach John Lunkenheimer. The plan was to have her get the ball after the opening tipoff and score the first basket of the game.

With the cooperation of their opponents, McHenry got the ball to Alsot, who had crept toward the basket and was standing in the lane when she caught the pass. Despite having a big brace on her still recovering right knee, the forward was able to put the ball off the glass and in for the final points of her career.

Alsot was immediately taken out of the game with her teammates giving her hugs as she left the floor for the last time at McHenry.

“In that moment, I just remembered I’ve been doing this, I’ve been playing this sport of basketball for so many years and I know I’m capable of making a layup,” said Alsot of the moment. “I put all my previous effort and skills together, shooting one last layup when it counts.”

Since the ACL and meniscus injury occurred just a few months ago, that will be the last time she takes part in a sports event at McHenry. She hasn’t picked a college yet, but she plans to play volleyball wherever she goes, always having a special memory from her last on the basketball floor.

“It was just such a cool opportunity kinda bring my whole senior season, wrap it all up in one big moment, and kinda have a great ending moment and a great ending memory,” said Alsot.

You can see the moment in the video above along with Larry Hawley’s interview with the McHenry Community High School senior on WGN News Now on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Northwestern Men’s Basketball upsets no. 1 Purdue, 64-58

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University upset no. 1 ranked Purdue Sunday, 64-58, making program history in the process. The Wildcats’ victory against the Boilermakers was their first against a no. 1-ranked team all-time. Northwestern was previously 0-18 in such matchups heading into their contest against Purdue at Welsh Ryan Arena. Boo Buie and Chase Audige […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Why the Bulls didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline

BROOKLYN – Thursday was arguably one of the more difficult days of the three-year tenure of Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley in Chicago. Early in the day, the Bulls failed to get a deal done in order to either improve the current team or perhaps set a different course ahead of the 2 p.m. central […]
CHICAGO, IL
Speedway Digest

NHRA returns to Route 66 Raceway

For the first time since 2019, the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be racing at Route 66 Raceway, with the 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance set to take place May 19-21. With 100 days remaining before the NHRA stars return to deliver non-stop,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Warm weather and sunshine blankets the Chicago area

CHICAGO — Beautiful weather brought folks out of hibernations Sunday ahead of the Big Game. “You couldn’t ask for better weather,” said Brandon Knolden, a Chicagoan out and about near Montrose Beach. Temperatures in Chicago reached a high of 52 degrees Sunday, which is unseasonably warm, but still 10 degrees short of the all-time high […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Accused owner found not guilty at trial after being charged following escape of 1,300-pound bison near Wauconda

The alleged owner of a 1,300-pound bison, which was on the loose for months in the Wauconda area, was found not guilty at trial after he was charged in connection with the animal’s escape. “Tyson the Bison,” also called “Billy the Bison,” had been on the loose in the western Lake County and eastern McHenry […]
WAUCONDA, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

5 teenagers suffer life-threatening injuries during high-speed crash into tree near Huntley

Five teenagers were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a car traveling at a high speed struck a tree near Huntley Saturday morning, sheriff’s officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District and Kane County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to 44W911 Dietrich Road in Hampshire Township, an area between Huntley and Hampshire.
HUNTLEY, IL
starvedrock.media

Fatal accident at Glidden and River Road in DeKalb

A 57 year old Rockford man involved in an accident Friday in DeKalb has been pronounced dead. Greg Knapp was rushed to Medical Kishwaukee Hospital where he succumbed to multiple injuries. 19 year old Gage Watson of Rochelle remains hospitalized.
DEKALB, IL
WGN News

WGN News

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy