Legendary "NYPD Blue" Star Dies SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Are you getting guaranteed income via Los Angeles Economic Assistance Program? Check the status to receive $12,000Mark StarLos Angeles, CA
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" StarHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
46-Year Old U.S. Shopping Mall Being Converted into an "Urban-Retail Village" With New Tenants and 380 Apartment UnitsJoel EisenbergBrea, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Says LeBron James And D'Angelo Russell Are Already Drawing Up Plays With Him For The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers managed an impressive win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, with the result feeling like the team is turning a corner. Their new trade additions played a big part in the win with LeBron James out, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt in particular made some big contributions.
Watch: Savannah James Hilariously Refused To Do A Handshake With LeBron James
LeBron James kept trying to do a handshake with his wife Savannah James on the sidelines, but she was not willing to do it.
Warriors Land Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram In Bold Trade Scenario
With the NBA’s trade deadline passed, teams can only hope they’re in the best place they could have put themselves in. Some teams made major changes. Others made more minor moves. For one reason or another, they felt like they were mostly set up already. Now, time will tell if they were right.
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving, Says He's Happy To Just Focus On Basketball
Ben Simmons has called out Kyrie Irving by saying he's happy to just be able to focus on basketball and wished Kevin Durant the best while not mentioning Irving.
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Clippers President Takes A Subtle Shot At Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry While Describing A 'True Point Guard'
Lawrence Frank of the Los Angeles Clippers, says the team made efforts to get a true point guard while linked to Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook but can move on without getting one.
msn.com
While Paul George openly recruits him, Russell Westbrook reportedly leaning Bulls
Russell Westbrook has options. He could report to Utah and play whatever limited role the team has for him the rest of the season, although that choice seems highly unlikely. He could just sit out the rest of the season and collect his checks. Or — most likely — he...
Jaylen Brown calls cap on Jayson Tatum talking about buying him a car as compensation for elbowing him in the face
Jaylen Brown is in danger of missing what would be his second All-Star Game after catching an inadvertent elbow from his Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant As Soon As He Lands In Phoenix: "Snake In The Desert"
NBA fans are already trolling Kevin Durant, the newest member of the Phoenix Suns.
Mikal Bridges Gives Honest Reaction to Being Traded for Kevin Durant
Mikal Bridges provided his honest thoughts on being traded to the Nets for Kevin Durant.
LeBron James Responds To Booing Fans At Super Bowl Final With A Simple 'King' Move
LeBron James' epic response to getting booed by fans at the Super Bowl Final.
Jay-Z Tried To Calm Down An Upset Denzel Washington During An Altercation At Lakers Game
Legendary rapper Jay-Z tried to prevent legendary actor Denzel Washington from getting into a fight during a Los Angeles Lakers game.
Austin Rivers on trades: "A player should not be finding out through Shams or Woj."
Rivers sounded off on his podcast about players finding out through social media that they've been traded
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Lakers News: Draymond Green Calls LeBron James NBA’s ‘Greatest Face’ Ever
The four-time All-Star has plenty of respect for his longtime NBA Finals foe.
Nia Long said the Celtics made her family business public: 'It could have been handled internally'
Nia Long isn’t ready to go into detail about the events that led to the end of her 13-year relationship with ex-fiancé and former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. But she does have a thought about how it was all handled. Reports at the time of Udoka’s...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis gets honest about Lakers trading Russell Westbrook
After a disastrous two years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook was finally dealt to the Utah Jazz this past week in a three-team swap. Westbrook was a rough fit in L.A. from the jump. He clashed with fans. Argued with his teammates. Got coaches fired. It was bad from beginning to end.
