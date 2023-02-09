ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Have You Seen Missoula’s Utility Boxes? Here are 21 of Them

Driving around Missoula the other day, I was stopped at a red light and my mind started to wander. I looked over at the traffic light box and admired how it was decorated. I started to think about all of the artists that have been involved with the decoration of the boxes. As I continued to drive around town, I started to realize just how many different pieces of art that have been created to cover up big metal boxes all over town. Once I noticed one, I started to look for them at every intersection.
MISSOULA, MT
tourcounsel.com

Southgate Mall | Shopping mall in Missoula, Montana

Southgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Missoula, Montana. The shopping center originally opened in August 1978 with Hart-Albin, Hennessy's, Nordstrom Place Two and Sears as anchor stores. Today, the mall is anchored by AMC Theatres, two Dillard's stores, and Scheels All Sports. An adjacent strip mall is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Bob Ward's and Cost Plus World Market.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Lincoln Woman Wins Race to Sky 100 Sled Dog Contest

A Lincoln musher walks away with the top spot in the biggest sled dog race in Montana, completing the "Triple Crown" in regional sled dog races this year. Nicole Lombard, who finished second in the celebrated race last year, crossed the finish line for the 100-mile Race to the Sky at 6:14 in the morning with all eight of her dogs. Including rests, she finished the course through the mountain trails between Seeley Lake and Lincoln in 15 hours and 25 minutes.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years

Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Dies in Accident During Couple’s Mexico Vacation

It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Want To Surf Brennan’s Wave? Now There Is An App For That

Brennans Wave in Missoula is not only a huge local attraction but has national respect as well. If you're an avid surfer of the wave, you'll want to see this new app. One of the places that make Missoula so unique is Brennan's Wave. A manmade wave in the heart of downtown named after a famous Missoula Kayaker that died doing what he loved in 2001. It attracts not only locals, but kayakers, bodyboarders, and surfers from all over the globe. On a warm summer day, you can catch a huge crowd gathered at the viewing spot for hours just to watch these athletes.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals

Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Office of Public Instruction hires new assessment director

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction has added a new assessment director to its team. Cedar Rose lives in Missoula and has taught elementary math and science for nine years. She went to the University of Montana for an undergraduate degree in elementary education, followed by a master's degree in educational leadership from the Montana State University. Rose also has a Montana Administrator License.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Wandering Missoula Apartments Gets Caught With Meth

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula County Attorney Pens New Book on Prosecutor Trauma

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In the wake of a number of brutal and vicious crimes in Missoula County that deeply affected law enforcement and prosecutors, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst developed a program that deals with what she termed ‘secondary trauma’ to help them deal with and recover from the effects of such prosecutions.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to the Treadmill…Stuck in My Driveway

We weren't meant to meet this way. It started over Christmas when I flirted with the idea of adding a home gym in my basement. After all, Montana has short seasons and being able to exercise indoors when the sidewalks are encased in ice, or the air is thick with wildfire smoke seemed like a good idea.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

