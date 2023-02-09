Read full article on original website
Driving around Missoula the other day, I was stopped at a red light and my mind started to wander. I looked over at the traffic light box and admired how it was decorated. I started to think about all of the artists that have been involved with the decoration of the boxes. As I continued to drive around town, I started to realize just how many different pieces of art that have been created to cover up big metal boxes all over town. Once I noticed one, I started to look for them at every intersection.
Southgate Mall is a shopping mall located in Missoula, Montana. The shopping center originally opened in August 1978 with Hart-Albin, Hennessy's, Nordstrom Place Two and Sears as anchor stores. Today, the mall is anchored by AMC Theatres, two Dillard's stores, and Scheels All Sports. An adjacent strip mall is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Bob Ward's and Cost Plus World Market.
After a winter that has had a lot of snow and extreme cold snaps, there’s a lot of wishful thinking out there that Missoula may be due for an early spring. Unfortunately, Punxsutawney Phil was right; there will be at least six more weeks of winter for western Montana.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After the deadly urban avalanche of 2014, Missoula City and County governments have joined together to name February as ‘Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month’. On the KGVO City Talk segment of Talk Back on Friday, the live in-studio guests were Adriane Beck, Director...
Recently, I had a rage-inducing experience. The morning after the experience, I went to work and said to Chris: Hi, my name is Karen, and I'd like to speak to the manager. Here's what happened. I ordered a treadmill and I didn't get any information about when it was coming,...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
A Lincoln musher walks away with the top spot in the biggest sled dog race in Montana, completing the "Triple Crown" in regional sled dog races this year. Nicole Lombard, who finished second in the celebrated race last year, crossed the finish line for the 100-mile Race to the Sky at 6:14 in the morning with all eight of her dogs. Including rests, she finished the course through the mountain trails between Seeley Lake and Lincoln in 15 hours and 25 minutes.
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
It was going to be a time to celebrate and perhaps a time to heal, too, after losing a parent. It is hard to comprehend the ensuing tragedy. Maybe some of you have had the good fortune to visit Puerto Escondido, a resort on Mexico’s Pacific coast. The brochures say the usual things: "Many beaches and a buzzing nightlife. A chill surfers paradise. Beaches lined with palm trees and thatch-roofed bars..."
With phrases like faithful, sincerity, and integrity, a handful of Missoula area law enforcement personnel are being honored as "Officers of the Year" in a ceremony that has paid tribute to hundreds of their colleagues for half a century. Thursday night, members of the Exchange Club of Missoula gathered with...
Brennans Wave in Missoula is not only a huge local attraction but has national respect as well. If you're an avid surfer of the wave, you'll want to see this new app. One of the places that make Missoula so unique is Brennan's Wave. A manmade wave in the heart of downtown named after a famous Missoula Kayaker that died doing what he loved in 2001. It attracts not only locals, but kayakers, bodyboarders, and surfers from all over the globe. On a warm summer day, you can catch a huge crowd gathered at the viewing spot for hours just to watch these athletes.
Sometimes I think about the days that I like to call "the before times." The days BEFORE we found ourselves in a worldwide pandemic. The days before COVID managed to make some of our favorite places go away. Just recently, my 10-year-old son started reminiscing about how much fun he...
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Office of Public Instruction has added a new assessment director to its team. Cedar Rose lives in Missoula and has taught elementary math and science for nine years. She went to the University of Montana for an undergraduate degree in elementary education, followed by a master's degree in educational leadership from the Montana State University. Rose also has a Montana Administrator License.
With issues ranging from wildfire to wildlife, and how to manage recreation as Western Montana's population goes through another growth spurt, some upcoming meetings will be critical for you to enjoy National Forest lands around Missoula. Like several National Forests in the region, Lolo National Forest is launching a major...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On February 6, 2023, at approximately 12:19 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving a complaint about a person needing to be removed from the premises. The complainant stated that a male was inside behaving strangely. The complainant said the male was looking at a particular door inside the apartment complex asking, “Are you in there?”
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In the wake of a number of brutal and vicious crimes in Missoula County that deeply affected law enforcement and prosecutors, Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst developed a program that deals with what she termed ‘secondary trauma’ to help them deal with and recover from the effects of such prosecutions.
We weren't meant to meet this way. It started over Christmas when I flirted with the idea of adding a home gym in my basement. After all, Montana has short seasons and being able to exercise indoors when the sidewalks are encased in ice, or the air is thick with wildfire smoke seemed like a good idea.
Outlandish events centered around weed culture have been popping up frequently ever since Marijuana has become legal in the state of Montana. Now there is a stoner comedy show. Seriously. It wasn't that long ago when you could do serious prison time for possessing Marijuana. Then, like magic, one day...
