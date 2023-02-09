Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
Your 2023 White Sox schedule breakdown!
Hello and Happy New Year, White Sox fans! Well, you made it to the new baseball season. We all made it, actually, as 2022, the Year of Our Lord and Savior Jason Benetti, is finally over and we can all finally let the tepid, unpleasant odor that only the most mid of baseball records can produce blow away in the stiff and formidable Midwestern breeze.
chatsports.com
Braves players optimistic about upcoming rule changes
When the 2023 MLB season gets underway, there will be a number of new rules that will be in place, and all teams are going to have to get acquainted with them in a hurry. In addition to the new pitch clock, there will be restrictions on the defensive shift, which has become near-ubiquitous over the last few years. The league has also made an attempt to jumpstart the running game with bigger bases and limited pickoff attempts.
chatsports.com
Astros Fill Final Roster Spot with Matt Gage
Matt Gage is a six-foot-three, 265 lb. left-handed relief pitcher from Johnstown, NY. He celebrated his 30th birthday just two days ago as a free agent after he was waived by the Toronto Blue Jays. Gage was initially drafted by the San Francisco Giants back in the 10th round in...
chatsports.com
Potential Yankees bullpen candidates from the non-roster invitee list
On February 7th, the New York Yankees posted a list of 29 non-roster invitees to spring training. Names such as Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Austin Wells were among them:. The Yankees have invited 29 non-roster players to 2023 Major League Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/EuLYVjtj3i. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February...
chatsports.com
Braves News: WBC, catchers, more
As we prepare for spring training, the World Baseball Classic, and the regular season, a pretty interesting trade was negotiated between the Marlins and the A’s. The two struggling low-payroll teams reportedly agreed to a challenge trade of source, involving two past top 10 draft picks and major prospects who have struggled to make an impact in the majors.
chatsports.com
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
chatsports.com
Why the Yankees’ projected win total sits a little low, for now
Don’t you just love projections season? It’s the time of year when fans across the league are filled with anticipation for the season to start up again and are in desperate need of anything in the news cycle. Standings projections are the perfect way to put that energy somewhere, and get angry at a stranger for having a personal vendetta against your team.
chatsports.com
Nestor Cortes removed from World Baseball Classic with hamstring injury
One of the highlights of the upcoming World Baseball Classic in March was going to be watching Yankees 2021-22 sensation Nestor Cortes pitch for Team USA as part of its 2017 title defense. The man was clearly excited to do so as well, if his Instagram is any indication. Unfortunately...
chatsports.com
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/12/23
Sports Illustrated | Scott Neville: Is there a path that ends with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa crossing enemy lines and toiling for the BoSox? Neville postulates that there is a natural fit in light of Boston’s need for middle infielders and that, despite the rarity of Yankee-Red Sox swaps, Brian Cashman and Chaim Bloom have facilitated one already. Would IKF fulfill the role of stopgap for both sides of The Rivalry in back-to-back years? There’s a non-zero chance, as unlikely as it may seem.
chatsports.com
Raiders February news tracker
12:22 p.m.: The Raiders may have competition for Aaron Rodgers if they want him. The New York #Jets have inquired about Aaron Rodgers’ availability with the Green Bay #Packers, per sources. A move that was expected as New York explores veteran options. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 12, 2023.
