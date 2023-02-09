Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHIZ
Park District Progress Report
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum Valley Park District is a local organization that was created to utilize and promote nature within the community. Park District Executive Director Russell Edgington shared some of the accomplishments the organization has made as well as some plans intended in the upcoming months. “We...
WHIZ
Dude Be Kind 2023 Is Here
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners officially proclaimed the week of February 12, through the 18th, as ‘Dude Be Kind’ Week. 6-years-ago, Muskingum County Educator Kim Tatman started the ‘Dude Be Kind’ initiative to remind people of being considerate to others, and now that push has evolved into being recognized by local governments.
WHIZ
Coshocton County Injury Accident
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an injury accident that took place Saturday night around 10:15. It took place on US 36 near County Road 621 in Keene Township. The sheriff’s office said that a male was traveling north on County Road 621 in a red Chevrolet Colorado...
Deputies searching for 2 teens who escaped from Ross County behavioral health center
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff's Office is looking for two teenage boys who deputies said ran away from the Lighthouse Youth Center at Paint Creek near Bainbridge Sunday night. Cannon Battle, 15, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 144 pounds and has black hair and...
WHIZ
Dresden Road closure
ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure. On Wednesday, February 15, Dresden Road will be closed between Fairview Rd and Richvale Rd from 8:30am until 2:30pm. Crews will be cutting trees along the roadway near Applo Way.
The Buckeye Ranch and Nationwide Children’s Hospital about to break ground on new first-of-its-kind facility in Ohio
GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Buckeye Ranch has announced plans for a new, 48-bed residential treatment facility in Grove City. In partnership with Nationwide Children's hospital, it will be a place for young patients to focus on their mental health journey once they leave the hospital and before they return home.
‘So-called puppy mills’ numbers continue to soar in Ohio, animal rescue groups say
The FOX 8 I-Team has found the number of high volume dog breeders registering with the state soaring.
WSYX ABC6
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
Help is available to keep Ohioans with Medicaid from losing health coverage: Zach Reat and Kelly O’Reilly
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Most Ohioans know that the 12 regional Feeding America foodbank partners represented by the Ohio Association of Foodbanks provide millions of pounds of healthy food to families who might otherwise go hungry. Not as many know that foodbanks keep people healthy in another way: by helping them find affordable health insurance through issuers who are members of the Ohio Association of Health Plans.
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WHIZ
Paul C. Grether
Paul C. Grether of Zanesville, Ohio age 31, passed away on February 10, 2023. Husband to Nicole Grether, father to Bentley C. Grether and Jenna M. Bice. Paul was born in Zanesville, Ohio on July 20, 1991. He is the son of Paul J. (Marcia) Grether and Barbara Bradshaw Doyle.
Reynoldsburg teacher on paid leave following 'negative interaction' with students in class
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — In her first interview since taking office, Reynoldsburg City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tracy Reed says she cannot give too many details about the alleged incident that took place Thursday at Reynoldsburg High School Livingston campus. Friday afternoon, dozens of students at the school lined up on...
sciotopost.com
Cristy’s Pizza Closes after Customer Complains about Health Concern
Circleville – Cristy’s Pizza has reported that they have closed after one customer found some live bugs in her food. A local told Sciotopost yesterday that she found live bugs in her food and went back to the store and reported it. Soon after finding one live bug, she found a second one. We told her to contact the health department and possibly General Management.
One dead in Pleasant Township crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
wtuz.com
Tuscarawas County State of the Court
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Court of Common Pleas released their annual report recently, highlighting the last year in the general trial division. For 2022, a total of 2,223 cases were filed, the fourth highest amount in the last decade, with 1,754 new cases filed. The majority...
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person transported by helicopter following serious crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening around 9:00 PM, rescue crews in Pickaway County were dispatched to a car crash on Route 159. Upon arrival, the crews found one person in serious condition who had been involved in a crash with a tree. According to officials, the injured...
sciotopost.com
Home Destroyed by Fire in Hide-A-Way Hills in Sugar Grove
Sugar Grove – A fire broke out in Hide-A-Way Hills last night, and destroyed a home. According to reports around 10 pm on Saturday, Marion Township was called to the scene of a structure fire located at the 1000 block of Taos Lane in Sugar Grove Ohio. When they arrived they called for mutual aid from Bremen, Logan City, Good Hope Township, Starr Township, and Richland.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
columbusunderground.com
Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus
While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
