COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Most Ohioans know that the 12 regional Feeding America foodbank partners represented by the Ohio Association of Foodbanks provide millions of pounds of healthy food to families who might otherwise go hungry. Not as many know that foodbanks keep people healthy in another way: by helping them find affordable health insurance through issuers who are members of the Ohio Association of Health Plans.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO