Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Marquita D. Britton was last seen near Blaine and Antoinette Streets Monday. Britton is approximately 5’01” tall and has brown eyes and...
Central Illinois Proud
Police investigating burglary in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary near Arcadia and Indiana Avenues Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. after a homeowner confronted multiple suspects when he returned home. The victim told officers that he...
1470 WMBD
Man confronts burglars in East Bluff home, police investigating
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Bluff homeowner says he fended off several people who had broken in Sunday afternoon. That’s according to Peoria Police, who say a burglary in progress was reported just after 1:30 p.m. near Arcadia and Indiana. The homeowner claims he arrived home to discover several people inside, and confronted them. The man allegedly got into a fight with one of them, before all the suspects fled.
Central Illinois Proud
Man stabbed in neck outside Peoria business overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight outside a Peoria business early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital...
1470 WMBD
Police investigate potential drive-by shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for someone who opened fire in the city’s East Bluff area Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to an area of Archer and Arcadia around 1:39 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a ShotSpotter alert of five rounds fired. Two juveniles in the...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries reported after Archer Ave. shooting incident in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident near Archer and California Avenues Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the scene at 1:39 p.m. and located two juveniles. The Juveniles told police that they were shot at...
WAND TV
Crews called to Decatur house fire early Monday
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department was called out for a house fire just after midnight Monday. Crews responded to a home in the 700 block of S. Oakland Ave. Flames were showing from the living room windows. Firefighters were able to quickly put the fire out. No...
wglt.org
Amid more risky driving, B-N police try to restart traffic enforcement units
Amid a nationwide increase in dangerous driving behaviors, Bloomington-Normal’s police departments say staff shortages have limited their ability to do traffic enforcement. Officer retirements scuttled plans for Bloomington Police to restore its traffic unit in 2022, after more than a decade of dormancy. Normal Police had to temporarily disband its traffic unit in 2022 to free up enough officers for regular patrol duty, significantly reducing the number of speeding tickets issued in the town.
UPDATE: Urbana High School moves to soft lockdown for rest of day
Update 11:50 a.m. Urbana School District officials said Urbana High School has transitioned to a soft lockdown as of 11:30 a.m. Officials said the building has been secured and the decision to loosen the lockdown was made after consulting Urbana Police. Elevated security precautions will be in place for the remainder of the day. Any […]
foxillinois.com
Urbana man released after attempted murder charge
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Judge Brett Olmstead released Noah Raices, 23, on his own recognizance after he was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm. The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, February 8, when Raices allegedly shot a man in the chest...
25newsnow.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in Peoria early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. where a man was dropped off by a private vehicle with a stab wound to his neck. Witnesses told police the man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight outside a local business. The victim’s injuries are life-threatening.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: One hospitalized after shooting near Lexington Hills apartments in Peoria
UPDATE (Sunday February 12, 3:15 p.m.) - Peoria Police are releasing new information about a shooting that happened near Lexington Hills apartments. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers found a vehicle parked in the middle of the road when they arrived at the scene on Oakcrest Drive. That’s where they found a man inside with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
newschannel20.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
newschannel20.com
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Man shot in head Saturday night at apartment complex
PEORIA, Ill. – A shooting Saturday night near a Peoria apartment complex has left one person injured. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. close to Lexington Hills Apartments on Oakcrest Drive. Police say a shots fired call there led to the discovery of a man inside a vehicle parked...
wmay.com
Springfield Police find pounds of cannabis – a loaded gun and ecstasy
Springfield Police have arrested a Texas man after more than 100 pounds of cannabis was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop early Friday. Officers pulled over the vehicle in the 32-hundred block of Clear Lake Avenue around 3:15 am Friday. Police say the driver – 45-year-old Eric Johnson...
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
Champaign Park District closes bike trail
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District has closed a section of a bike trail in Champaign. The Greenbelt Bikeway Trail is closed in areas located around I-72 due to debris from the interstate bridge. The district is asking people not to enter areas surrounding the overpass indicated on their detailed map. They said […]
