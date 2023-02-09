PEORIA, Ill. – An East Bluff homeowner says he fended off several people who had broken in Sunday afternoon. That’s according to Peoria Police, who say a burglary in progress was reported just after 1:30 p.m. near Arcadia and Indiana. The homeowner claims he arrived home to discover several people inside, and confronted them. The man allegedly got into a fight with one of them, before all the suspects fled.

