FanSided

Warriors rumors: Blazers lack of transparency could cancel Payton trade entirely

The Portland Trail Blazers neglect in informing the Golden State Warriors about Gary Payton II’s health status could void the trade. A massive four-team trade is at risk of getting voided according to recent reports. The trade that centered on Gary Payton II going back to the Golden State Warriors is possibly going to be voided after Payton failed a physical with Golden State.
NBC Bay Area

Gary Payton II Trade Complete, But Warriors Still Face Many Questions

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors interrupted Super Bowl Sunday with news that had fans and the franchise on pins and needles. Despite Gary Payton II's failed physical, the Warriors have completed their four-team, four-player trade that brings Payton back to Golden State from the Portland Trail Blazers and sends former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to controversial trade seemingly going through

On Friday, a day after Gary Payton II was traded to the Golden State Warriors in a four-team deal, moments before the NBA Trade Deadline, it was unsure if the deal would actually happen. A failed physical from the Warriors and the news that Payton was playing hurt in his final games with the Portland Read more... The post NBA world reacts to controversial trade seemingly going through appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors make official decision on Gary Payton II trade saga

The Golden State Warriors have delivered their verdict on the Gary Payton II trade situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Warriors have decided to go through with the four-team trade involving the veteran guard Payton. The Warriors won’t be passing Payton’s physical though, Charania adds, but will still be moving... The post Warriors make official decision on Gary Payton II trade saga appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation

One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton... The post Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
