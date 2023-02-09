Read full article on original website
Warriors Land Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram In Bold Trade Scenario
With the NBA’s trade deadline passed, teams can only hope they’re in the best place they could have put themselves in. Some teams made major changes. Others made more minor moves. For one reason or another, they felt like they were mostly set up already. Now, time will tell if they were right.
Jazz Made the Right Decision With Jordan Clarkson
Here's to hoping that the Utah Jazz keep Jordan Clarkson where he belongs in the lineup.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Lakers Rumors: Possible LA Free Agent Target Signs With Klutch Sports
This two-way wing would be a key addition for LA.
Patrick Beverley Waived By Magic Days After Lakers Trade
The veteran guard won’t be in Orlando for much longer.
Lakers News: Unexpected Young Prospect Could Hit Buyout Market
LA could look to add another young scorer.
BREAKING: Former Clippers Guard Reportedly Going To Sign With The Nuggets
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Reggie Jackson will sign with the Denver Nuggets after clearing waivers.
Warriors rumors: Blazers lack of transparency could cancel Payton trade entirely
The Portland Trail Blazers neglect in informing the Golden State Warriors about Gary Payton II’s health status could void the trade. A massive four-team trade is at risk of getting voided according to recent reports. The trade that centered on Gary Payton II going back to the Golden State Warriors is possibly going to be voided after Payton failed a physical with Golden State.
NBC Bay Area
Source: Warriors' Four-Team Trade Complete Despite Gary Payton II Physical
Source: Warriors to go through with GP2 four-team trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. After a few days of drama, Gary Payton II looks to be once again a member of the Warriors. The Warriors will go through with the four-team trade that brings Payton back to the Bay,...
Lakers: Mo Bamba Posts Hilarious Instagram Reaction To Trade
The 3-and-D big man will make his LA debut soon.
Austin Rivers on trades: "A player should not be finding out through Shams or Woj."
Rivers sounded off on his podcast about players finding out through social media that they've been traded
NBC Bay Area
Gary Payton II Trade Complete, But Warriors Still Face Many Questions
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors interrupted Super Bowl Sunday with news that had fans and the franchise on pins and needles. Despite Gary Payton II's failed physical, the Warriors have completed their four-team, four-player trade that brings Payton back to Golden State from the Portland Trail Blazers and sends former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
NBA world reacts to controversial trade seemingly going through
On Friday, a day after Gary Payton II was traded to the Golden State Warriors in a four-team deal, moments before the NBA Trade Deadline, it was unsure if the deal would actually happen. A failed physical from the Warriors and the news that Payton was playing hurt in his final games with the Portland Read more... The post NBA world reacts to controversial trade seemingly going through appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers Injury Report: Status Of New LA Players Revealed Against Steph-Less Warriors
Will we see some fresh faces tonight?
Danny Green's Reportedly Made a Decision About Where He'll Sign
Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers were co-favorites to land one of the top options on the buyout market, Danny Green. After going from the Grizzlies to the Rockets at the trade deadline, he and Houston are finalizing a buyout of his ...
Warriors make official decision on Gary Payton II trade saga
The Golden State Warriors have delivered their verdict on the Gary Payton II trade situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Warriors have decided to go through with the four-team trade involving the veteran guard Payton. The Warriors won’t be passing Payton’s physical though, Charania adds, but will still be moving... The post Warriors make official decision on Gary Payton II trade saga appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation
One Portland Trail Blazers player does not sound all that surprised about the current saga involving Gary Payton II. Reports broke on Friday that a four-team trade slated to send the veteran guard Payton from the Blazers to the Golden State Warriors was in serious jeopardy over Payton’s physical. The Warriors reportedly discovered that Payton... The post Blazers player posts curious tweet amid Gary Payton II situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: Yet Another New Starting Lineup For LA Against Warriors
We'll be getting a look at some new blood!
