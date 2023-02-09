Krewe Mystique de la Capitale parade 2023: What you need to know about route, weather, parking

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of the longest-running Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades rolls this weekend. Krewe Mystique de la Capitale will roll at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

This Capital City parade first rolled out in 1977 and is one of the oldest Mardi Gras parades in Baton Rouge. This year, it starts and ends on South River Road.

Veterans can be nominated to participate in the parade and the krewe will provide the ride and throws. Those who want to nominate a veteran can find more information here .

Here is a guide to all the Mardi Gras parades happening in Baton Rouge.

Route

The Krewe Mystique de la Capitale will start on South River Road and go up to the River Road by the Capitol Annex. The parade will turn onto Third Street and then go down Fourth Street. From Fourth Street, the parade will turn onto Main Street and go towards Ninth Street. The parade will turn onto Ninth Street and then turn again onto Laurel Street. The parade will head down Laurel Street until it turns down Sixth Street. The parade will go down Sixth Street and then turn right onto Convention Street. The parade will head down Convention Street and end back on South River Road.

Weather

The Storm Tracker Teams predicts that Saturday could be a little cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Jackets are suggested.

Parking

Parking can be found near North Boulevard Town Square. Metered parking is available all day Saturday.

