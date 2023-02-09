Read full article on original website
Cynthia Branch
3d ago
I don't understand people something's are just common sense.They should know social services will not notify you thru social media 🤷
Reply
3
Related
Virginia Department of Social Services warns of new EBT scam
The Virginia Department of Social Services is warning of EBT recipients of a new scam asking them to share their EBT card information.
wsvaonline.com
Social services warns of Scams with EBT cards
The commonwealth Department of Social Services is warning Virginians about a rise in scams targeting people with E-B-T cards. V-D-S-S said in a release that criminals are getting creative with the tricks they use to steal E-B-T benefits. Officials say that preventing unauthorized loss of benefits begins with not responding...
WAVY News 10
State senator proposes car insurance law for Virginia drivers
State senator proposes car insurance law for Virginia …. Only On 10: Anonymous threat sent to Portsmouth Police …. Portsmouth Police officer received a threatening text message, which also threatened a Portsmouth business. Gloucester homicide discovered during home invasion …. The discovery of a missing man's body in Gloucester over...
Virginia To Legalize $1.4B-Market Cannabis; Governor Youngkin, 56, Non-committal On Signing Bill For Recreational Sales
Virginia —Two marijuana bills have recently been approved by Virginia's legislature, which could potentially lead to the establishment of adult-use sales in the state by 2024.
In wake of Virginia Lottery’s attempted security breach experts share tips on how to stay safe online
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — The Virginia Lottery is encouraging online players to change their passwords after an attempted security breach. John Hagerty from the Virginia Lottery tells WFXR they were able to stop the hacker, and no player’s personal or financial information was compromised. However, he says they are seeing a rise in cyber security […]
Senate to take up bill requiring Virginia schools to spend unused relief funds
Legislation backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would require Virginia school divisions to spend any federal pandemic funds they haven’t yet used or forfeit them is headed to the Senate for consideration. An October report from the Virginia Department of Education shows Fairfax County Public Schools have the most unspent relief funds, representing more than […] The post Senate to take up bill requiring Virginia schools to spend unused relief funds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
New texting scam targeting EBT cardholders in Virginia -- Here's how to protect yourself
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News On Your Side has warned of scams targeting Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards in the past, depriving cardholders of the benefits needed to feed their families. We've warned of the app being hacked back in August of last year, costing a grandmother hundreds...
Inside Nova
Virginia police chiefs empowered to set curfews during unrest under bill
A bill that would allow police chiefs to declare temporary curfews during civil unrest passed in the Virginia House last week. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored the bill that would allow localities to authorize the police chief to set a curfew for 24 hours or less amid a “clear and present danger.”
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s fatal overdoses dropped slightly in first three quarters of 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People have been dying from drug overdoses in our country at record levels. 2020 and 2021 saw some of the highest numbers of fatal overdoses ever recorded. The number of people dying in Virginia from fatal overdoses consequently saw a sharp increase at the outset of...
Virginia’s elk herd has now expanded into Breaks Interstate Park; more . . .
From elsewhere: Localities warn March's livestreaming bill could cost six figures. Lynchburg council discusses tax cuts. Bedford County welcomes soldiers home from Africa. The post Virginia’s elk herd has now expanded into Breaks Interstate Park; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
techaiapp.com
Official overseeing VA health records overhaul to leave this month
The top Veterans Affairs official overseeing its embattled electronic health records overhaul effort will step down at the end of the month, department leaders announced Friday. Dr. Terry Adirim, director of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office, will depart Feb. 25 to “pursue other opportunities” outside the department, VA...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police reminding drivers to make a game plan
(WFXR) — If you plan to go out and drink this Superbowl Sunday, Virginia State Police is warning that you form a game plan to get home. Last year, there were 36 car crashes in Virginia during Superbowl Sunday. Two people died and 15 were injured. VSP is advising...
Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15
Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
WSET
Va. Attorney General demands investigation into leaked 'anti-Catholic' FBI memo
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a strongly worded letter, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by 19 other attorneys general, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning the release of a leaked anti-Catholic internal memorandum created by the FBI Richmond field office.
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
Old Dominion University report says Virginia will have ‘nurse deserts’ in some rural communities
The number of nurses is declining and we can't train new ones fast enough. The problem won't be going away: An ODU study projects that nearly a quarter of the current nursing workforce will retire in the next 10 years. The post Old Dominion University report says Virginia will have ‘nurse deserts’ in some rural communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Attorney General Miyares condemns Richmond FBI’s ‘anti-Catholic’ memo
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the FBI and U.S. Attorney General this week after a now-public internal FBI memo targeted Catholics and labeled them as "violent extremists."
wsvaonline.com
Local auctioneer named best in Virginia
After six long years, a Rockingham County auctioneer is now a Virginia state champion. According to Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Linford Berry was named a Virginia State Champion Auctioneer during a convention in late January. The group says Berry has taken home several awards since becoming an auctioneer in 2016 – including last year’s Mid-Atlantic Bid-Calling Championship.
Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Comments / 3