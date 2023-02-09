ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Cynthia Branch
3d ago

I don't understand people something's are just common sense.They should know social services will not notify you thru social media 🤷

3
wsvaonline.com

Social services warns of Scams with EBT cards

The commonwealth Department of Social Services is warning Virginians about a rise in scams targeting people with E-B-T cards. V-D-S-S said in a release that criminals are getting creative with the tricks they use to steal E-B-T benefits. Officials say that preventing unauthorized loss of benefits begins with not responding...
WAVY News 10

State senator proposes car insurance law for Virginia drivers

State senator proposes car insurance law for Virginia …. Only On 10: Anonymous threat sent to Portsmouth Police …. Portsmouth Police officer received a threatening text message, which also threatened a Portsmouth business. Gloucester homicide discovered during home invasion …. The discovery of a missing man's body in Gloucester over...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Senate to take up bill requiring Virginia schools to spend unused relief funds

Legislation backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would require Virginia school divisions to spend any federal pandemic funds they haven’t yet used or forfeit them is headed to the Senate for consideration. An October report from the Virginia Department of Education shows Fairfax County Public Schools have the most unspent relief funds, representing more than […] The post Senate to take up bill requiring Virginia schools to spend unused relief funds appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia police chiefs empowered to set curfews during unrest under bill

A bill that would allow police chiefs to declare temporary curfews during civil unrest passed in the Virginia House last week. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment sponsored the bill that would allow localities to authorize the police chief to set a curfew for 24 hours or less amid a “clear and present danger.”
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020, to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. SNAP is a federal...
VIRGINIA STATE
techaiapp.com

Official overseeing VA health records overhaul to leave this month

The top Veterans Affairs official overseeing its embattled electronic health records overhaul effort will step down at the end of the month, department leaders announced Friday. Dr. Terry Adirim, director of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office, will depart Feb. 25 to “pursue other opportunities” outside the department, VA...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Virginia State Police reminding drivers to make a game plan

(WFXR) — If you plan to go out and drink this Superbowl Sunday, Virginia State Police is warning that you form a game plan to get home. Last year, there were 36 car crashes in Virginia during Superbowl Sunday. Two people died and 15 were injured. VSP is advising...
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia State Burn Law goes into effect on February 15

Growing up in Botetourt County I was unaware there was a Virginia Burning Law that banned open-air burning before 4:00 PM from February to April. Families in my neck of the woods would burn weeds and brush to clear the land to plow for gardens and my grandma had an area at the back of the property where we would take unwanted items and set them on fire. Thankfully no blazes ever got out of control and no one was ever burned.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
Cardinal News

Old Dominion University report says Virginia will have ‘nurse deserts’ in some rural communities

The number of nurses is declining and we can't train new ones fast enough. The problem won't be going away: An ODU study projects that nearly a quarter of the current nursing workforce will retire in the next 10 years. The post Old Dominion University report says Virginia will have ‘nurse deserts’ in some rural communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Local auctioneer named best in Virginia

After six long years, a Rockingham County auctioneer is now a Virginia state champion. According to Mountain Valley Auction Group in Dayton, Linford Berry was named a Virginia State Champion Auctioneer during a convention in late January. The group says Berry has taken home several awards since becoming an auctioneer in 2016 – including last year’s Mid-Atlantic Bid-Calling Championship.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs

When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

