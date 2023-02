CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals announced on Monday that they have acquired cornerback Chris Lammons on waivers from Kansas City. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Lammons originally signed with Atlanta as a college free agent in 2018 out of the University of South Carolina. He spent the 2018 season on the practice squads of the Falcons, the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO