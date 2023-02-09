ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs

NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a The post NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion

BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sara Irshad

An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969

A Brooklyn homeowner who claims he is the victim of fraudulent property transfer and faces the threat of eviction will appear before a housing court judge on Friday. Ray Cortez, an 88-year-old former cab driver and immigrant from Peru, fears he may lose his three-story townhouse, purchased for $20,000 in 1969, which is now worth an estimated $2 million. Cortez, diagnosed with early-onset dementia, had lived with the threat of eviction since 2015 when he first learned that he was no longer the property owner.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Thief steals money from cab driver in Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A cab driver was robbed Monday after dropping someone off on the Lower East Side, according to authorities. The cab driver, 47, picked up a passenger on Macombs Place in Upper Manhattan around 11 p.m. The victim took the suspect to Madison Street and the suspect then asked for […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy