Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Disgraced criminal justice advocate Adam Foss indicted in Manhattan for raping woman as she slept, Bragg says
Once a star of the criminal justice reform crusade, former Massachusetts prosecutor Adam Foss has been indicted in Manhattan for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman as she slept in her hotel room. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced the indictment Tuesday against Foss, 42, of Los Angeles, in connection with...
NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a The post NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man arrested in Manhattan after LI woman carjacked at knifepoint: police
A man armed with a knife and hammer was arrested in Manhattan after he carjacked a Long Island woman in her driveway early Saturday, police said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn man charged for trying to rape woman on Upper West Side in July
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man was indicted for allegedly trying to rape a woman on the Upper West Side over the summer, prosecutors announced Wednesday. Brooklyn resident Estarling Martinez Cabral, 20, was charged with attempted...
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
Man arrested for shoplifting dies in NYPD custody
A 47-year-old man who was arrested in January for shoplifting died in NYPD custody at a Manhattan hospital on Thursday, police announced Friday.
fox5ny.com
MTA worker sprayed with 'unknown substance' in Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man they said sprayed a female MTA employee with an "unknown substance" while she was inside the conductor's car on a subway train. The alleged incident happened back on Jan. 26 around 11:10 p.m. on a southbound "C" train at the Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Avenue subway station in East New York.
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969
A Brooklyn homeowner who claims he is the victim of fraudulent property transfer and faces the threat of eviction will appear before a housing court judge on Friday. Ray Cortez, an 88-year-old former cab driver and immigrant from Peru, fears he may lose his three-story townhouse, purchased for $20,000 in 1969, which is now worth an estimated $2 million. Cortez, diagnosed with early-onset dementia, had lived with the threat of eviction since 2015 when he first learned that he was no longer the property owner.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘My son died an innocent man’: Family of Rikers Island inmate sues city on first anniversary of his death in solitary confinement
Brandon Rodriguez died a year ago Wednesday while being held in solitary confinement on Rikers Island. Now, his family is seeking justice through a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of New York. The parents of the late 25-year-old arrived outside of City Hall on Aug. 10 in tears, the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan murder mysteries: Woman executed in East Village, man gunned down in Alphabet City
Manhattan murder detectives are busy looking for the killers who gunned down two people in East Village and Alphabet City in separate incidents on Thursday. A 25-year-old woman was gunned own near Union Square, at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place, in the East Village at about 5:01 a.m. on Sept. 1.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Person of interest in custody after man is found stabbed on Midtown street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in Midtown early Friday morning. Authorities say that at 12:57 a.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to a 911 call...
Thief steals money from cab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A cab driver was robbed Monday after dropping someone off on the Lower East Side, according to authorities. The cab driver, 47, picked up a passenger on Macombs Place in Upper Manhattan around 11 p.m. The victim took the suspect to Madison Street and the suspect then asked for […]
pix11.com
Robbers pistol-whip employee, steal $4.6k from NYC store: NYPD
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two armed robbers walked into a store in Brooklyn and shot an employee before fleeing with $4,600 in cash, police said. The armed men entered a convenience store on Myrtle Avenue on Friday around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. The robbers demanded cash from the store employee, then shot his left hip and pistol-whipped him, police said. The crooks ran off with $4,600 in cash, authorities said.
CT woman escorting child at JFK arrested after TSA finds loaded gun in carry-on
A Connecticut woman was arrested after Transportation Security Administration officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport prevented her from bringing her loaded handgun through a security checkpoint on Friday, authorities announced Monday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Tribeca man pleads guilty to murdering his mother for his inheritance in 2019
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man admitted to murdering his mother in a Tribeca apartment back in January 2019, prosecutors announced Friday. Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree. He is set...
Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of NJ kindergarten teacher, another suspect at-large
The ex-boyfriend of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave on Tuesday was arrested Friday in connection to the killing, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Police arrest ‘poster boy of bail reform’ in connection to Midtown shooting
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man with a lengthy rap sheet was arrested in Midtown in connection to a shooting outside of St. Patrick’s Cathedral this past summer. Pedro Hernandez, 22, was arrested and charged...
ems1.com
Accused killer of FDNY EMT recited alphabet after passersby tackled him, witness testifies
NEW YORK — The accused killer of a beloved Bronx EMT began bizarrely reciting the alphabet once bystanders tackled him as he fled the murder scene, an eyewitness testified Thursday at the suspect’s murder trial. Ralph Alonso, a Sanitation Department budget analyst, recounted the chaotic scene after FDNY...
