Man killed, woman injured in Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed in a broad daylight shooting on East Broad Street in downtown Richmond on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Richmond Police were called to the 300 block of East Broad Street, between 3rd and 4th streets, at just after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Provided to WTVR

Upon their arrival, officers found a man who was shot, down and unresponsive on the north sidewalk of East Broad Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of his death.

In addition to the deceased, a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Richmond Police have not yet released specific information about the victims or a suspect in the shooting.

Provided to WTVR

The crime scene is approximately a half mile east of Richmond Police Headquarters and a half mile west of Richmond City Hall.

GRTC said that due to the road closures from the shooting, there would be disruptions to all buses going down Broad Street, including 1 A/B/C, 2 A/B/C/, 13, 3C, 78, 87 and the Pulse.

Detectives are trying to find witnesses and are also trying to find videos to assist in their investigation. The VCU Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.