The Comeback

Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident

Police in Mississippi arrested former Super Bowl Champion running back Stevan Ridley over the weekend. “Former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend,” TMZ Sports tweeted on Monday. They and The Natchez Democrat each reported on the incident. The Natchez Democrat reported that Ridley was booked on a misdemeanor charge after an incident Read more... The post Super Bowl Champion arrested following alleged incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO

Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

The Farmer’s Dog Super Bowl Commercial Had NFL Fans in Tears

We may have an undisputed winner for the best commercial of Super Bowl LVII. It didn’t make us laugh, but instead, it made us (well, at least most of us) cry. The Farmer’s Dog commercial pulled at the heartstrings of NFL fans during Sunday’s big game. The minute-long advertisement followed a journey between a young girl and a chocolate lab puppy through adulthood.
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Darius Rucker Calls Out ‘Grown Men’ Keeping Hats on During National Anthem at Super Bowl

Country music artist Darius Rucker was feeling Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem rendition during Super Bowl LVII. However, he wasn’t so keen on some spectators he noticed in attendance. Stapleton’s breathtaking performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at America’s most-watched sporting event was nothing short of stellar. His rendition had the power to move even Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles’ coach, and Jason Kelce, Eagles’ lineman, to tears as they proudly witnessed it.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Rihanna Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII

Millions of fans around the world tuned into Super Bowl halftime to see Rihanna. But what did football fans think of the show?. The reaction definitely was mixed as the pop star took a special split-level stage at State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. She wore a baggy red jumpsuit. Eventually, part of her outfit evolved into a long, flowing coat. Dozens of dancers wore white and performed alongside her.
PHOENIX, AZ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

